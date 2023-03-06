Worthy Reads

☢️ Nuke Know-How: In The Atlantic, Dennis Ross suggests a series of actions for the Biden administration to undertake to address Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that U.S. intervention may be necessary to prevent an Israeli strike. “The IAEA’s discovery of the enriched materials will only confirm the deepening Israeli belief that the current approach of the U.S. and its allies will eventually result in Iran getting a bomb, and that, regardless of statements to the contrary, America and the international community are prepared to live with that outcome. Israel, however, is not. If the Biden administration wants to force the Iranians to recognize the dangerous risk they are running and convince the Israelis that it has a way to deter the Iranians from advancing their program, it must respond to the recent revelation. The Iranians, the Israelis, and others in the region will certainly be watching to see what the U.S. does.” [TheAtlantic]

🕍 Tehran Tensions: The Washington Post’s Loveday Morris and Souad Mekhennet look at the origins of a recent attack on a synagogue in Germany against a backdrop of increasing tensions between Berlin and Tehran. “The nature of the synagogue attacks has had some in the security community puzzled. The Old Synagogue in Essen, although an active Jewish cultural center, has not been used as a place of worship since it was set alight in the Nazi-inspired pogroms of 1938. ‘I’m stumped,’ said the security official. ‘The buildings were empty. What was that supposed to do? That is why we were very reluctant at the beginning to assess that there was much more behind it.’ Out of 124 known foreign plots by Iran since 1979, 12 have been in Germany, with five of those occurring in the past two years, amid a global rise in such events, said [The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Matthew] Levitt, who tracks assassination, surveillance, and abduction plots. With higher-level assassination plots foiled, Iran may turn to ‘softer targets,’ he said. ‘That’s when the plots targeting Jews come into play,’ he said.” [WashPost]

💬 The Pogrom Parallel: In the Wall Street Journal, Gil Troy pushes back against the use of the word “pogrom” to describe last week’s attacks by Jewish settlers on the Palestinian town of Huwara. “Pogroms came from the center of Eastern European society, while the anti-Palestinian violence came from the margins of Israeli society. Meanwhile, anti-Jewish violence comes from the Palestinian mainstream. Palestinian leaders openly call for the destruction of the Jewish state and sponsor ‘martyr’s funds’ to pay the families of those that carry out attacks against Israel. Palestinians celebrated the murder of the Yaniv brothers, Hillel, 21, and Yagel, 19, by joyously distributing sweets. By contrast, the Hurawa riots outraged most Israelis. Yair Fink, a liberal and Orthodox Israeli politician, raised more than $300,000 for Hurawa’s victims overnight. No Cossacks ran post-pogrom charity drives for Jews.” [WSJ]

⚖️ Striking a Balance: In ‘UnHerd,’ The Jerusalem Post’s Lahav Harkov weighs in on the current state of affairs in the Knesset. “The vast majority of parties in the Knesset say the court’s power to strike down laws should be more limited, but not wholly eliminated. They also broadly agree that the Knesset should be able to re-pass laws that the court struck down, but are arguing over timing, context, permanence, and how big a special majority should do it. These are not debates about democracy or dictatorship. The discussion is, in fact, about the proper balance between different elements of a democracy. If politicians can work together to strengthen Israeli democracy, as both sides say they want to do, they could reach a compromise. But to do so, they’ll have to stop demonising each other.” [UnHerd]



👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 All in the Family: The New York Times’ Jason Farago spotlights the Sassoon family, the subject of a new exhibit at New York’s Jewish Museum. “For more than a century, they have been stamped with the dumb misnomer ‘Rothschilds of the East.’ The Sassoons claimed descent from the line of King David, and enjoyed great prominence in Baghdad until the 19th century. Yet their family narrative diverges in more important ways from those of Ashkenazi dynasties of finance and industry: the Rothschilds and the Reinachs, the Lehmans and the Guggenheims. The Sassoons were merchants, not bankers, and the Jewish Museum show stresses how closely their wealth — in cash, in art — grew and waned with that of the British Empire. They spoke Judeo-Arabic and Hindustani before they spoke English. They circulated, first in desperation and later in high style, among four of the world’s great commercial and cultural capitals: Baghdad, Bombay (today Mumbai), Shanghai and London. They dealt in spices, pearls and also hard drugs; the Sassoon epic is one part ‘Buddenbrooks,’ one part ‘Scarface.’” [NYTimes]