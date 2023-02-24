podcast playback

Lankford: U.S. pivot away from Middle East risks ‘exposing that whole region to China’

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) speaks alongside other Republican Senators during a press conference on rising gas an energy prices at the U.S. Capitol on October 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a longtime staunch supporter of Israel, was a key member in the formation last year of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus. In mid-January, around the first anniversary of the caucus’ launch, Lankford, along with Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), led a bipartisan delegation of senators to the Accords’ signatory countries: Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. On this week’s episode of Jewish Insider’s podcast, Lankford joined co-hosts Rich Goldberg and Jarrod Bernstein for a discussion on how the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus came into being, U.S. efforts to deter Iran, China and Russia, improving Israeli-Palestinian relations, UNRWA and bipartisanship in the Senate.

On the creation of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus: “So the caucus itself was obviously birthed out of the Abraham Accords agreement that happened almost three years ago now,” Lankford explained. “The formation of that agreement was so historic…the concern was, would this current White House pick it up, would the State Department keep going, or would they say, ‘Eh, it was a Trump project.’ It really wasn’t designed to be the ‘Trump accords,’ it was an agreement made between Arab nations and between Israel to be able to start an ongoing normalization. So, it really was birthed out of, ‘we need to keep this momentum going in the region.’ The Abraham Accords were built with three nations initially, then it kept expanding, added Sudan and Morocco, but it was designed to keep going, to keep expanding. And so we wanted to basically put our foot on the gas to say this is a formula for normalization in the region, for interacting with business relationships, with commerce, with energy, with water issues, with common issues just among people on it, and to get people talking to each other.”

On the United States’ ability to deter Iran and China at the same time: “We’re the superpower of the world, we can absolutely walk and chew gum at the same time,” the Oklahoma senator said. “And quite frankly, if we pull ourselves out of the Middle East, we are exposing that whole region to China. If you want to focus more on China, you’re not only going to look at the Pacific area, you’re going to look at the Middle East and you’re gonna look at Africa, because that’s where China is on the move. So it would actually be unwise for us. It was a poor choice of words to talk about a ‘pivot to Asia,’ when those first terms came out, we’re going to ‘pivot to Asia,’ because that gave the impression we’re going to pivot away. I think instead, it should have been, ‘we’ve lost enough focus on Asia and we need to make sure that we’re also paying attention there,’ rather than implying we’re pivoting away from the Middle East towards China, and now we’re not going to pay attention to the Middle East. I think it’d be unwise for the United States to pivot away from the Middle East.”

Bonus Lightning Round: Favorite Hebrew, Yiddish or Arabic word or phrase? “The term ‘lo ruhama’ was also a child’s name, and it means ‘no compassion,’ and it’s been kind of a running joke with my wife and I for years and years and years. If I say something sarcastically, she’ll look back at me and she’ll go, ‘lo ruhama,’ meaning, ‘Come on, have a little bit of compassion here, as well.’” Favorite place visited in any of the Abraham Accords countries? “It’s going to be Israel. I’ve been to Israel five times…The City of David, the excavations that are happening there are so incredibly moving. To be there, to see the excavations, to see them just pulling back history and to be able to walk through that area, it’s just a remarkable excavation. If anybody gets into Jerusalem ever, there’s a million things to be able to see and to be able to do there, but getting to the City of David…I encourage everybody to go and see it.” Favorite Jewish food? “It would not be matzah, I would just go and tell you that. Favorite Mediterranean foods: I really like lamb, I really like hummus, but I don’t know if there’d be a favorite Jewish food in that sense. My wife and I actually really do enjoy Mediterranean food, period.”

Read more and listen to the podcast here.