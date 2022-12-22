Worthy Reads

🏠 Heart-to-Heart with Harris:Vanity Fair‘s Molly Jong-Fast interviews Vice President Kamala Harris about abortion rights, immigration and a series of firsts that she and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, have brought to the Naval Observatory. “She mentioned family, and as a largely secular Jew myself living through a period of rising antisemitism, I told her there was something meaningful about having her husband, who is Jewish, living in the Naval Observatory. ‘We had a big Hanukkah party last night,’ Harris told me, while also mentioning she believed the couple was the first to put a mezuzah on the house of the vice president. ‘When we put up the mezuzah, my in-laws came, and they’re originally from Brooklyn, and they are exactly what you would know and expect,’ Harris said. ‘She would have to be very pleased, your mother-in-law,’ I remarked. ‘Oh, yes. My mother-in-law, Barbara, is very pleased and proud of her son. My father-in-law is equally pleased. My father-in-law, he’s an artist, so he’s got this coexisting thing, which my husband has, of being very kind and being very strong. Sometimes he just tears up about it all, especially when Doug did the convening for the summit on antisemitism because here he is, this kid from Brooklyn, started with nothing, my father-in-law, and his son is doing this work that could and does and will impact millions of people.’” [VanityFair]

🎄 Turkish De-Light: In the Washington Post, Devin Naar spotlights Albert Sadacca, a Jewish man from the Ottoman Empire who is responsible for popularizing artificial Christmas lights in America. “How Sadacca (1901-1980), his brothers and other Jews from the Ottoman Empire pioneered the Christmas-lights market a century ago reveals a dark side of their story — one shaped by nativism, antisemitism, Islamophobia and labor exploitation. Those forces have scrubbed Sadacca’s Ottoman Jewish background from our understanding of the holiday and the twinkly lights that illuminate it.” [WashPost]

🇺🇸 Mideast Strategy: In The Hill, Seth Cropsy suggests that the U.S. capitalize on the split between Russia and China as Moscow-Tehran ties deepen. “From Moscow’s viewpoint of dwindling munitions, Tehran is a partner of significant strategic importance; Russia’s Middle East policy increasingly is identical to Iran’s. This unity of purpose will intensify if Iran delivers the more advanced missiles Russia seeks. From Beijing’s viewpoint, Tehran is a potential disruptor. Iran provides benefits as a strategic partner — its oil exports, though less than Saudi Arabia’s, remain relevant, and its anti-Americanism allows it to stretch U.S. resources in a broader military confrontation. But if China can secure the Middle East by diplomatic and economic means through a relationship with the Gulf Arabs, then Iran becomes significantly less relevant to China; Beijing can undermine the possibility of a ‘Far Blockade’ without firing a shot, thereby reducing the stress of a potential Malacca Strait closure on its strategy and operational planning.” [TheHill]

Ξ Dirty Money:The New York Times’ Blake Hounshell explains why the collapse of FTX has received a largely muted response on Capitol Hill, where both Democrats and Republicans had benefited from founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations. “If FTX’s cash weren’t politically toxic before, it surely is now. Federal regulations require the return of illegal campaign donations, and The New York Times reported recently that prosecutors were reaching out to the campaigns and committees that took money from Bankman-Fried and his associates to learn more about the nature of those contributions. For the Democrats who are embarrassed by taking dirty money, perhaps the only blessing of this scandal might be that it’s a bipartisan one. That might be why, as Michael Schaffer noted in an astute column for Politico written before Bankman-Fried’s indictment, the two parties aren’t firing at each other in Washington. The city’s ‘polarized political-media ecosystem can’t do much with a potential scandal,’ he wrote, ‘if there’s no partisan advantage to drive it.’” [NYTimes]

🖊️ Touched by Translation: In the Washington Post, author Nicole Krauss reflects on her correspondence with Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who translated one of Krauss’ books into Persian. “When, in 2019, I became aware that my novel The History of Love had been translated into Persian, everything about that fact moved me: the unlikelihood of my work — American, Jewish, and sometimes dealing with Israel — finding voice in Iran, a place I’ve dreamed of much of my life; the courage and passion of the translator who made possible a conversation between two cultures whose governments condemn each other. As Iran doesn’t adhere to copyright laws, I never would have known of the translation had an Iranian friend not seen the cover posted on Instagram. It gave me joy, this sense of unbridgeable distances — cultural, political, linguistic, geographical — suddenly collapsing. Only after some months did I learn that the translator was none other than Taraneh Alidoosti.” [WashPost]



🎤 From Kyiv to DC:The Atlantic’s David Frum reflects on last night’s address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a joint session of Congress. “What the Western world is getting in return for its aid is a powerful recommitment to its own best self. We didn’t believe the Ukrainians could do it, in part because we didn’t believe we could do it. But they did. And so did we. And we look now at both Ukraine and ourselves in new ways. The extremists and conspiracists and populists, the authoritarians and kleptocrats and theocrats who have all gained so much ascendancy in recent years, they do not speak for us. That small man in the olive-green jersey at the rostrum of the House of Representatives, he spoke for us. And the reception given to him today by the president and by Congress told the world that his words had been heard and received and understood by the great democracy-minded majority of Americans.” [TheAtlantic]