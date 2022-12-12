Worthy Reads

🇮🇷 ​​Winds of Change: In The New York Times, the Carnegie Endowment’s Karim Sadjadpour writes that the ongoing protests in Iran are weakening the ayatollah-led regime as a new generation calls for secularism and religious moderation. “The ideological principles of Ayatollah Khamenei and his followers are ‘Death to America,’ ‘Death to Israel’ and insistence on hijab. Mr. Khamenei’s ruling philosophy has been shaped and reinforced by three notable authoritarian collapses: The 1979 fall of Iran’s monarchy, the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Arab uprisings of 2011. His takeaway from each of these events has been to never compromise under pressure, and never compromise on principles. Whenever Mr. Khamenei has faced a fork in the road between reform and repression, he has always doubled down on repression.” [NYTimes]

🪧 Taking on Tehran: The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood considers how reforms to Iran’s morality police would fall short of the change needed to quell protests across Iran. “Iranian opponents of the regime remember the last time protests against the government erupted across the country. One lesson from the 2009 revolt’s failure was that half measures brought no results, just another decade-plus of misery. If the regime reconsiders the hijab issue and announces modest changes — fewer cops on the street, more in your bank — the protesters will rightly regard that offer with suspicion. It is a promise that by changing a little, the government will change nothing. Morality police, temporarily defanged, grow new fangs eventually. And for everyone’s sake, including theirs, they need to suffer the fate also richly deserved by the government that spawned them: total collapse, as soon as possible.” [TheAtlantic]

🦅 Philly Phans:The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis spotlights a niche email group — whose members include CNN’s Jake Tapper, The Intercept’s Ryan Grim and The New York Times’ Kenneth Vogel — that brings together Washington-area Philadelphia sports fans who work in politics and media. “Most of the talk is about the Eagles. But the thread also includes Eagles-adjacent subjects like the Phillies’ World Series run, the legendary local news anchor Jim Gardner, and the opening of Wawa convenience stores in Washington. ‘The only rules,’ says Tapper, ‘are no politics and no one can change the subject line of the email.’ The subject line (‘Reminder – Re: Hawk ’n’ Dove – Eagles Expat gathering – save the date’) was intact when the team won its first-ever Super Bowl a few months after the thread’s creation. Some emailers consider it a lucky charm.” [TheRinger]

🥯 Sweet Reminders: For The New York Times, Joan Nathan visits the Charlotte Menora bakery in Warsaw, Poland, which sells Ashkenazi pastries alongside its more typical French fare in an effort to preserve the Jewish culinary history of the area. “For Charlotte Menora, Ms. Kosmala, who serves as the Charlotte chain’s culinary adviser, found inspiration in the Polin’s collection of books and recipes. She piles slices of pastrami on a half bagel with sweet onions and sour pickles, loads her rugelach dough with local farmer cheese instead of cream cheese and pairs latkes with crème fraîche and trout caviar. Also on the menu is her family’s bread pudding, made with challah or babka and flavored with Polish poppy seeds and chocolate. (The use of challah — chalka in Polish — is especially notable, illustrating a shared culinary history: Served on the Sabbath and at Jewish holidays, it’s an everyday bread in Poland, widely found in supermarkets.)” [NYTimes]

✡️ Dangerous Tropes: In the Chicago Tribune, Ari Emanuel warns that the latest uptick in antisemitism is corroding modern society. “In the last year, we’ve seen how antisemitic conspiracies from the far right about Jewish control of politics, finance and Hollywood have become mainstreamed. Dave Chappelle’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue was funny, but the problem with dancing on the line of antisemitic tropes is that he was doing it for an audience that no longer has a shared understanding of how dangerous they are. No doubt many thought it was funny. No doubt that it gave others permission to repeat their own versions of the tropes going forward. Every time someone like Kanye goes too far, the antisemitic Overton window gets shifted. And bit by bit, the line of what’s acceptable to say moves.” [ChicagoTribune]