United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrived in Israel yesterday for an official visit to coincide with the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet bin Zayed today at his office for a private meeting, after which the two are scheduled to deliver statements.

A source close to the Prime Minister’s Office noted to Jewish Insider that Lapid and bin Zayed are close friends, having worked together as counterparts before Lapid became prime minister, and “got along very well.”

“It was largely thanks to their close connection that the Negev Forum was born,” the source said, in reference to the group of foreign ministers from Israel, the U.S., Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain who first gathered in March and seek to hold regular meetings to advance regional prosperity and security. The source also pointed to Lapid and bin Zayed’s participation in the i2U2 summit in July, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

“It’s all happened in such a short time and largely in connection to their vision — they both are trying to fuel the normalization in a practical way and that is what they will be discussing today,” the source said, adding that the two will discuss pushing ties forward and cooperating in the fields of economy, business, water, health and security. The source expects today’s meeting to be a successful one, driven by the “strong connection” between the two leaders.

Upon his arrival in Jerusalem, bin Zayed was personally received by President Isaac Herzog and the first lady. He then signed the guestbook and met with Herzog in his bureau, where he presented Herzog with a letter from the president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Herzog hosted bin Zayed at an official luncheon earlier today. “We welcome you here with open arms and open hearts. We welcome you to our home as dreamers watch a dream come true. Kindly extend our warmest wishes and salutations to your great leader, your president and brother, and our brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of your country,” Herzog said in remarks.

Bin Zayed, who will also attend a dinner reception at the Ritz Carlton in Herzliya, is traveling with a high-level UAE delegation including Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation; Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, UAE minister of culture and youth; and Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE ambassador to Israel.