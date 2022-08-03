👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) handily beat Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), 60%-40%, in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, in one of last night’s most-anticipated primaries, and one of only a handful of member-on-member races that have seen opposing ideological wings of the Democratic Party go head-to-head. JI’s Marc Rod was at Stevens’ election night watch party. More below.

Former Anti-Defamation League head Abe Foxman, who endorsed Stevens in May, told us on Tuesday night that Stevens’ win “proves that voters still pay attention to issues and if people care about issues — such as clear support for Israel — they can make a difference and even overcome a family dynasty and name. It is also a victory for the moderates against progressives — which is important to the Jewish community. Chalk one up for the good guys.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) easily won her primary in the state’s 12th Congressional District, securing a third term in the blue district.

Next door in Michigan’s 13th District, state Rep. Shri Thanedar is leading the crowded pack with 32% of the vote, with roughly a third of precincts reporting. State Sen. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Robeson trail with 22% and 16%, respectively.

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, lost by four percentage points to John Gibbs, who had been backed by the former president, as well as Democrats hoping to bolster far-right challengers over centrist Republicans.

In Arizona, venture capitalist Blake Masters, who was also endorsed by the former president, will face off against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in November after handily defeating solar executive Jim Lamon and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in the state’s heated GOP Senate primary.

In Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, state Rep. Daniel Hernandez conceded to former state Sen. Kirsten Engel in the district’s Democratic primary.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be his party’s candidate for Senate on the ballot in November, after beating former Gov. Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO).

Voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected — 59%-41% — a ballot referendum that would have removed the right to get an abortion from the state’s constitution, just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.