Worthy Reads

🇷🇺 Putin’s Problems: Bloomberg’s Bobby Ghosh suggests that the influence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose trip to Iran followed President Joe Biden’s trip to the region, in the Middle East is on the decline. “But the illusion that Putin’s travels are of equal import as Biden’s can’t be sustained by his meetings with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his fellow guest, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. If anything, Putin’s war on Ukraine has diminished his country’s stature in the region. Rather than offer solutions to geopolitical, economic and security problems created by US disengagement, Russia is now a source of new crises. Mounting grain scarcities and food inflation in the poorer Arab nations are a direct consequence of Putin’s belligerence. His continued support for Iran despite its nuclear brinkmanship is cause for frustration for Israel and the Gulf Arab states menaced by the regime in Tehran. Not that the Iranians are feeling especially grateful at the moment: Russia is undercutting their oil exports to China.” [Bloomberg]

🕍 Italian (Jewish) Renaissance: The Associated Press’ Frances D’Emilio spotlights Rabbi Barbara Aiello, an American rabbi who relocated to her father’s native southern Italy, from which he left prior to WWII, to revive the local Jewish community of Serrastretta. “When visitors arrive from abroad for ceremonies at her synagogue, Rabbi Aiello, who is 74, shows them the house in what had been the Jewish quarter in the nearby city of Lamezia Terme, where her father had been learning about his Jewish faith. She points out a plaque which reads: ‘In this quarter was active an industrious community’ of Jews from the 13th till the 16th centuries. One recent summer evening, as Aiello, who wears a yarmulke and necklace with a small Star of David, walked by en route to the ancient neighborhood, a local resident, Emilio Fulvo, 73, leaped up from a bench to greet her. When he was 15, Fulvo recounted, genealogical research discovered that his family has Jewish roots. Learning about his background ‘made me feel free,’ Fulvo said. ‘I knew something was missing’ while raised as a Catholic in southern Italy.” [AP]

🛍️ Wing and a Prayer: Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox interviews The Wing founder Audrey Gelman, two years after Gelman left the company — and the public eye — amid controversy to focus on family and new ventures, including a homegoods store in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood. “Tucked into a real-life block of nondescript brokerage firms and dry cleaners is the charming fictional village of Barrow’s Green, which Gelman made up, and that is where the Six Bells — both real-life and fictional — is doing business as a ‘country store of homewares from a world far away,’ as the hand-painted sign out front says. A corporeal metaverse for the so-called grandmillennials. Gelman has populated Barrow’s Green with a cast of characters to whom she gave backstories. Inside the store, she’s hung oil portraits she’s collected over the years to serve as avatars for the townspeople, with brass name plaques underneath to identify the likes of the town gossip, the businessman, the rabbi.” [VanityFair]