President Joe Biden’s first trip as president to the Middle East last week is being seen as a resounding success by Israelis, a senior Israeli source told Jewish Insider on Sunday. At the government’s weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid proudly hung a framed copy of the newly signed “Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration” on the wall.

Lapid said, “We’ve put up the Jerusalem Declaration for the first time, in the correct location for historic declarations. It joins the rest of the historic declarations hanging here in this room.” The declaration is a roadmap for the U.S.-Israel strategic alliance and covers issues ranging from the threats posed by Iran to the Palestinian question to shoring up and expanding regional peace. Read more about the visit here.

On Friday, following his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Biden flew directly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he held meetings with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the leaders of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates – the countries that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Israeli-American firm SolarEdge Technologies was one of 13 companies to ink an agreement with a Saudi firm following Biden’s trip to the region, The Circuit reports.

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the bombing at the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which killed 85 people and injured hundreds more. The attack was believed to be carried out by Hezbollah operatives under the direction of Iran.

More than 200 Latin American leaders, scholars and advocates met yesterday in Buenos Aires at the Latin American Forum to Combat Antisemitism to discuss the unique ways that antisemitism manifests in Latin America, and to discuss how to fight it. Today, they will attend a memorial to the bombing victims.

“We believe that Latin America is a region which is very different in every aspect from Europe and from America. We have our language, our own culture, our own character and our own style for doing things,” Claudio Epelman, executive director of the Latin American Jewish Congress, told Jewish Insider. “And also, we have a different style of antisemitism.”

Speakers at the event included U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan, Organization of American States Antisemitism Envoy Fernando Lottenberg and former Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.