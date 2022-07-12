podcast playback

Jason Kander joins ‘Limited Liability Podcast’

At the height of his fame, Jason Kander was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party and a lock for higher office — maybe even the White House. After an oh-so-close defeat in the 2016 Missouri Senate race to incumbent Republican Roy Blunt, Kander spent the next few years fueling 2020 presidential primary speculation with trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. But just as quickly as it began, the dream faded. In 2018, Kander declined to run for president, then unexpectedly ended a campaign for Kansas City mayor, announcing a need to address symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. The next day he checked into a Veterans Affairs hospital, where the Afghanistan veteran was placed on suicide watch.

Seeking help: “That day felt just like utter defeat. I had been building something for a decade and I knew what the rest of the world didn’t know,” Kander, who details his struggles in a new book, Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD, recalled during a recent interview on Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast.” “I just remember feeling like a failure, and scared because I didn’t know what my future held, not just from a career perspective, but from a personal perspective,” he said. “I had no idea if I could get better. I knew that I was trading in the only thing in my life that was going well, my career, for the chance at getting better, having no idea if I could.”

Just meetings: For years the seeming normality of his service experience kept Kander from recognizing the trauma he faced. “I was an intelligence officer who took meetings with people who we suspected of being bad guys pretending to be good guys and I thought, ‘That’s not war, I just went to meetings,’” he explained, adding that he believed his lack of live-fire experience meant he “didn’t earn PTSD.”

‘Most dangerous place on the planet’: “Now, cut to 11 years later, somebody at the VA sits me down and says, ‘OK, let me get this straight: You were in the most dangerous place on the planet, you were practically by yourself, just you and a translator, you were vulnerable as all as all heck for hours at a time. And you were in meetings with people who might want to kill you and nobody knew where you were, so nobody was coming to save you.’ And I’m like, ‘yeah’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s combat and it’s really traumatic.’”

Extending a hand: Since the end of his tour in the Army Reserves in 2007, Kander has rebuilt his life with an eye toward his past experience. He currently serves as president for national expansion at Veterans Community Project, a Kansas City-based nonprofit that supports homeless veterans by providing housing, social and health services. “We have an 85% success rate of getting people from homelessness to being successfully housed and staying there, which is about twice of what is considered really good for the world of transitional housing out of homelessness,” Kander added proudly.

