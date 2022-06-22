Worthy Reads

🇮🇱 Comeback King: In Foreign Policy, Neri Zilber looks at the current political situation in Israel, as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to mount a comeback as the country heads to new elections this fall. “Bibi, as he is widely known, has served as the leader of the opposition in the past year while fighting corruption charges in court. His trial is ongoing and could last several years. There’s no law that prevents him from serving as prime minister while fighting the charges. Netanyahu’s pitch to voters remains much the same: a right-wing nationalist government that includes his own Likud party along with smaller, far-right, and ultra-Orthodox factions… The one difference this time around is that it will be Lapid as the incumbent prime minister and not Netanyahu. ‘The myth of Netanyahu as this global statesman that’s on another level has dissipated,’ one senior Israeli government official told Foreign Policy. ‘Lapid has been doing it [as foreign minister] just as well as Netanyahu ever did.’” [FP]

✈️ ​Trip Troubles: In Bloomberg, Zev Chafets argues that the downsides of President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to the Middle East outweigh what he might accomplish while there. “When [Biden] arrives in Jerusalem, he will find a caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, and a government incapable of making major moves or decisions. Elections are scheduled for late October or early November. Biden will also meet with the opposition leader, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who polls say is most likely to lead the next government. Biden’s every word will be scrutinized for political preference. Pleasantries will be touted by his hosts and denounced by others as meddling in Israeli politics. His visit to the West Bank, where he plans to meet the head of the Palestinian Authority, is a controversy waiting to happen… But the battle here is for the future, and there is no reason to suppose that a summer chat between 87-year-old Mahmoud Abbas and the 79-year-old Biden will make much of a difference in the contours of the Holy Land.” [Bloomberg]

💻 Digital Downside: Fast Company’s Ryan Broderick does a deep dive into the digital art collective Remilia Corporation, some of whose members openly espouse racist beliefs. “In April, Charles Eppley, visiting assistant professor of Media Studies at the University of California, Riverside, tweeted out screenshots from the Milady Discord that revealed a rats nest of radicalization. In the screenshots, a number of users shared racist and homophobic 4chan memes as others asked the moderators to take action. In one screenshot, a user refers to Jewish women as a ‘shekel mommy’ and in another, a user writes, ‘Jews are just like NPCs [non-playable video characters] I’ve seen them on the street or in airports. Never spoken to one.’” [FastCompany]

🥒 Food Frenzy: In Forbes, Ari Melamud suggests that Israel’s focus on innovation is changing the field of food technology. “​​Some might wonder, how did Israel become such a core of food tech innovation? Being surrounded by so many burgeoning startups and hearing constant news of record-breaking investments, this entrepreneurial spirit and success-minded outlook are ingrained in so much of Israel’s culture and society. In addition, government-backed food tech incubators are supporting investment in the growing category and further encouraging eager entrepreneurs to enter the space. Multinational food giants like Coca-Cola, Danone, Nestle and Unilever have also invested their own dollars into Israel’s innovative food tech scene. Food tech also combines two of Israel’s strongest assets: agricultural and technological know-how. Israel has advanced its agriculture sector immensely in the last half century, and this know-how is now driving innovation in food technology.” [Forbes]