Iran’s Defense Ministry said that an engineer died in an “accident” at the country’s Parchin military facility this morning, the third incident at the site since 2007. The ministry said that an investigation is underway, without providing more details. Parchin is the site of suspected past nuclear work, and has at times been off-limits to international inspectors.

The incident occurred less than a day after U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malleytestified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the current status of talks with Tehran over its nuclear program. Malley, giving rare public testimony on Wednesday, said, “The odds of a successful deal are lower than the odds of failure” because Iran “maintains demands that go beyond the scope of the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action].” He added, “We are fully prepared to live with and confront that reality [of no deal], if that is Iran’s choice.”

Malley also confirmed a report that President Joe Biden had committed not to lift the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ terrorism designation. “I think that sticking point has in some ways been resolved in the sense that we’ve made clear to Iran that if they wanted any concession on something that was unrelated to the JCPOA, like the [Foreign Terror Organization] designation, we needed something reciprocal from them that would address our concerns,” Malley said. “They have to decide now, are they prepared to reach a deal without extraneous demands?”

The envoy confirmed that the administration would submit any deal reached for congressional review under the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA), which had been a lingering question for many critics of the negotiations.

Malley was asked by multiple legislators when the U.S. might exit talks — and confronted with January comments by Secretary of State Tony Blinken that the benefits of reentering the deal could become moot within weeks. “I apologize, it is true that we have said things in the past,” Malley said, walking back Blinken’s prior remarks. “We’re prepared to get back into the JCPOA for as long as our assessment is that its nonproliferation benefits are worth the sanctions relief that we would provide.” Read more here.

Israeli officials reportedly told the Biden administration that Israeli operatives were behind the targeted killing on Sunday of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps colonel, whom they allege was the deputy commander of a covert unit dedicated to kidnapping and killing foreigners around the world.