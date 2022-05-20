👋 Good Friday morning!

Israel’s coalition in crisis? Possibly, following the decision by Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi to leave Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition, giving the opposition a two-vote majority — enough to vote to dissolve the government and send Israel to its fifth election in three years.

Today is the deadline for a judge in upstate New York to approve — or reject — the new congressional map drawn by a court-appointed special master, after the prior map, which favored Democrats, was ruled unconstitutional. The new map has drawn criticism from Black and Jewish lawmakers in the state who allege that their communities are disenfranchised by the new district boundaries.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), speaking Thursday night on an Instagram Live, appeared to call for changes to U.S. aid to Israel in response to the death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, which she blamed on Israeli forces. “We can’t even get healthcare in the United States. And we’re funding this. There has to be some sort of line that we draw, it has to stop at some point,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She accused critics of claiming that “believing that Palestinians… deserve human rights is somehow inherently antisemitic,” calling that idea, “insulting to the actual profound amount of antisemitism that our Jewish brothers and sisters are confronting right now.”

“It’s always been this political no-go zone for all parties for so long, that you’re not allowed to talk about it,” she continued.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the only member of the House of Representatives who voted against a resolution condemning antisemitism, said he did so because “government can’t legislate thought,” claiming the legislation “promoted internet censorship and violations of the 1st amendment.”