In photos: Dignitaries visit UAE diplomats to express condolences for Sheikh Khalifa

A stream of diplomats and current and former officials paid their respects following Sheikh Khalifa’s death last weekend

By
JI Staff
May 20, 2022

The death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan last Friday sent shockwaves through a region that looks markedly different today than when he assumed power in 2004. Khalifa’s death, on May 13, began the 40-day mourning period that is traditional to the Muslim faith. He was 73.

Under Khalifa’s leadership, the UAE normalized relations with Israel in September 2020, altering the Middle East landscape. Among those who paid condolence calls to Emirati leaders and embassies — in the U.S., Europe and throughout the Middle East — were a number of Jewish and Israeli officials.

UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja and former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the UAE ambassador’s residence in Israel (Credit: Yossi Zeliger)

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog signing the condolence book with UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba at the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C. (Credit: UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.)

Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission Benjamin Krasna with UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Shaima Gargash at the UAE Embassy in Washington (Credit: UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.)

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Shaima Gargash (Credit: UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.)

UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja and Chief Rabbi of the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman at the UAE ambassador’s residence in Israel (Credit: Yossi Zeliger)

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim signs the condolence book at the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C. (Credit: UAE Embassy, Washington)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro signing the condolence book at the UAE Embassy in Washington (Credit: UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.)

