In photos: Dignitaries visit UAE diplomats to express condolences for Sheikh Khalifa

The death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan last Friday sent shockwaves through a region that looks markedly different today than when he assumed power in 2004. Khalifa’s death, on May 13, began the 40-day mourning period that is traditional to the Muslim faith. He was 73.

Under Khalifa’s leadership, the UAE normalized relations with Israel in September 2020, altering the Middle East landscape. Among those who paid condolence calls to Emirati leaders and embassies — in the U.S., Europe and throughout the Middle East — were a number of Jewish and Israeli officials.

UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja and former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the UAE ambassador’s residence in Israel (Credit: Yossi Zeliger)

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog signing the condolence book with UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba at the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C. (Credit: UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.)

Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission Benjamin Krasna with UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Shaima Gargash at the UAE Embassy in Washington (Credit: UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.)

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Shaima Gargash (Credit: UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.)

UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja and Chief Rabbi of the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman at the UAE ambassador’s residence in Israel (Credit: Yossi Zeliger)

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim signs the condolence book at the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C. (Credit: UAE Embassy, Washington)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro signing the condolence book at the UAE Embassy in Washington (Credit: UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.)

Together with ministers @EsawiFr & @YoazHendel1, today I offered condolences on behalf of the State of Israel to new UAE President Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed on the death of his brother, the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. pic.twitter.com/98tTElqIPH — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) May 15, 2022

To the people of the UAE and my personal friend @UAEinIsrael Amb. Mohamed AlKhaja, we share in your grief over the loss of HH Sheikh #Khalifa_bin_Zayed_Al_Nahyan, late President of UAE. pic.twitter.com/lVHNVxLiVs — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) May 18, 2022

On behalf of the State of Israel, I shared my deepest condolences with @UAEEmbassyUK following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan.



Sheikh Khalifa was a brave leader, a man of tolerance and wisdom. Israel stands with the UAE and its people at this difficult time.🇮🇱🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/R2too4hZJg — Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) May 18, 2022

We welcomed the condolence visit of former President @ruvirivlin and former Foreign Minister @Tzipi_Livni to the #UAE Ambassador’s residence, to honor the passing of HH Sheikh #Khalifa_bin_Zayed_Al_Nahyan, late President of UAE. We value your heartwarming words and friendship. pic.twitter.com/WL6jR1iW4M — UAE Embassy in Israel (@UAEinIsrael) May 16, 2022