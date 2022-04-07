Worthy Reads

🧢 Opining on Opening Day: In Tablet, Tevi Troy explores baseball’s staying power, as the game’s cultural role in society has shifted over time. “The combination of changes to the game with a persistent reverence for its history is why baseball will long be with us. And it will continue to look much the same as it always has. Watch a professional football game from the 1950s, and it’s played between the tackles — not in the air. Watch an NBA game from the 1960s, and nobody dunks or shoots beyond the free throw line — today it’s only around the basket or beyond the three-point line. But the iconic moments in baseball — Willie Mays’ over the shoulder catch, Bobby Thompson’s Shot Heard Round the World, Bill Mazeroski’s World Series-winning home run, Ruth’s called shot — all happen at roughly the same frame rate you still see today. When the fans of 2122 look back at the games from 2022, and at the ones from 1922, I believe they’ll see a single continuum, and have no problem relating to any of it. It’s in the nature of the sport itself.” [Tablet]



👨 Mile High Journey: The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom spotlights top Denver-based D.C. lawyer Norm Brownstein, co-founder and partner of one of Washington’s premier lobbying firms whose hardscrabble upbringing — his mother died when he was 12 — shaped the course of his life. “Brownstein’s life turned around when a Denver foster family — a 24- and 25-year-old couple who already had three young kids of their own — took him under their wing. He lived with them from age 14 all the way until he got his law degree from the University of Colorado. ‘The luckiest thing that ever happened to me was going to this foster family, because I had kind of lost my way,’ Brownstein said. ‘It was just the conversations you had at dinner, how they cared about your nutrition, how they cared about how you did in school, your future. Those were things that I wasn’t focusing on.’” [TheHill]

🎰 Miri’s Moment: Haaretz’s Shuki Sadeh profiles Miriam Adelson, who has taken control of her husband’s empire in the year since his death. “Adelson, 76, is Israel’s richest person, with her wealth estimated at $38 billion. Until 14 months ago, she stood alongside – or more accurately, perhaps, in the shadow of – her husband, Sheldon. Now, following his death in January 2021, she alone is on the front lines of the Adelson empire. In addition to its commercial branch – Las Vegas Sands, a casino and hotels company that is traded on Wall Street – the empire also has a media branch consisting of two Israeli papers that are distributed for free: Israel Hayom and Makor Rishon. It has a political branch as well, which includes influencing U.S. politics through political donations and philanthropy. People who knew the Adelsons, who were married for 30 years, believe that Miriam enjoyed quite a lot of influence over some of her husband’s decisions – particularly his political views on Israel. ‘Miri was active in their empire long before Sheldon died,’ says a high school friend. ‘She isn’t the poor widow who has suddenly had everything dumped on her.’” [Haaretz]

🇺🇦 Israeli Model: The Atlantic Council’s Dan Shapiro, formerly the U.S. ambassador to Israel, responds to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent comments that he envisions a future Ukraine looking like a “big Israel.” “With Russian forces having withdrawn from around Kyiv, suggesting that Ukraine successfully repulsed the first phase of the Kremlin’s invasion, the time is right for Zelenskyy to contemplate how to prepare for the next — and potentially much longer — phase of this conflict. But what does he mean by ‘a big Israel’? With a population more than four times smaller, and vastly less territory, the Jewish state might not seem like the most fitting comparison. Yet consider the regional security threats it faces, as well as its highly mobilized population: The two embattled countries share more than you might think… Like Israel in its early wars, Ukraine appears to have fended off an acute existential threat. But the war is far from over. By adapting their country’s mindset to mirror aspects of Israel’s approach to chronic security challenges, Ukrainian officials can tackle critical national-security challenges with confidence and build a similarly resilient state.” [AtlanticCouncil]

🕍 Helping Hand: The New York Times’ Megan Specia looks at the efforts of the Krakow Jewish Community Center to assist Jewish and non-Jewish Ukrainians alike. “The organization has transformed from a center for Krakow’s small Jewish community into a humanitarian operation, said Jonathan Ornstein, its executive director. ‘Personally, when this is all over, I want to be able to look in the mirror and say that me and my organization did everything we could to help Ukrainians,’ he said. The Jewish Center was founded in 2008, just 40 miles from Auschwitz, the site of some of the worst atrocities during the German occupation of Poland in World War II. The neighborhood where it sits was once the heart of a vibrant community of 65,000 Jews before World War II. It was only hundreds afterward, but has grown into the thousands since the fall of Communism, and is steadily rising.” [NYTimes]