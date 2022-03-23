Worthy Reads

📰 Real News: In The Atlantic, Renée DiResta, the technical research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, looks at the shift in online discourse in the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when debates over culture wars fell to the background and users focused on the situation in Eastern Europe. “Those first few days after Russia’s invasion revealed something important about the United States: Much of what looks like unbridgeable polarization online may be the product of boredom, distraction, and jadedness; when something real happens, people pay attention to that instead. We refresh our feeds incessantly, looking for new information and sharing it. And as a shooting war started, average users sought out experts and reputable news organizations. Google Trends, for example, showed a relative increase in searches for nuclear weapons and potassium iodide — a treatment used after radiation emergencies — while searches for Ukraine were at an all-time high. The culture war temporarily faded into the background — much as it did in the early days of 2020, when a new pathogen was still largely confined to China.” [TheAtlantic]

🗺️ Regional Recommitment: In The Wall Street Journal, George Washington University professor Firas Maksad suggests that the Biden administration recommit itself to engaging in the Gulf, as countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates look to engage other world powers. “Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. have deepened cooperation with both Russia and China out of necessity, not preference. Should the Biden administration renew its commitment to regional defense by publicly affirming a strategic alliance, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi will revert to more-cooperative ties with Washington, including on oil prices, at the expense of Moscow and Beijing. It isn’t too late. The U.S. can signal its renewed commitment to the region by designating a special envoy assigned to restore trust and elevate the relationship, particularly since there hasn’t been a U.S. ambassador in Riyadh or Abu Dhabi for years. The U.S. can also expand Arab Gulf air defenses by meeting requests for deploying more anti-missile defense systems, stepping up intelligence cooperation, and providing early warning against incoming attacks.” [WSJ]

🤝 Dangerous Deal: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens warns that a new deal with Iran will embolden adversaries around the region, and will weaken Washington’s standing around the world. “Reaching a kick-the-can-down-the-road agreement may seem like a diplomatic victory to the State Department. But it’s a strategic defeat when it does little more than delay a crisis for the future in exchange for strengthening our adversaries in the present. Tehran attacked Iraq with ballistic missiles earlier this month and (through its Houthi proxies) launched missile and drone strikes on Abu Dhabi in January. What can Iran’s neighbors expect from it when its coffers are refreshed with tens of billions in oil revenues, free from sanctions?” [NYTimes]

🙏 To Forgive, Divine: Vox’s Aja Romano explores the concept of forgiveness as it relates to cancel culture and individuals in the public eye. “The idea of ‘canceling’ turns every potential interaction into a bad-faith nightmare, reframing earnest calls for accountability as witch hunts and often derailing the possibility of penitence before the question of forgiveness can ever arise. Those who sound the cancel culture alarm do have some valid concerns, namely: How is anyone supposed to attain lasting forgiveness at a cultural level without having their past offenses permanently held against them? What if they don’t want your forgiveness — can you still interact with them and their work? When is it okay to move on? Is it ever?” [Vox]

🇺🇦 The Good War:The Atlantic’s David Frum argues that Ukraine, should it prevail in the conflict with Russia, has an opportunity to redefine itself for future generations as a melting pot for varying communities and faiths. “In Ukraine, a new national myth is being created. It’s a myth of collective resistance to violent foreign tyranny, of a citizen army fighting for European liberal and democratic values. Wars almost always make societies more tribal, more authoritarian, more violent, and more inhumane. But sometimes — as with the Western Allies in World War II, the North in the U.S. Civil War, and perhaps now in Ukraine — a war for ideals and principles can challenge a society to become what it says it is fighting for, even if it does not yet wholly live up to the ideals it espouses.” [TheAtlantic]