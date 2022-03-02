👋 Good Wednesday morning!

President Joe Biden announced the closure of American airspace to Russian aircraft during last night’s State of the Union address, one of several decisions regarding Moscow announced in the wake of last week’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Six days ago,” Biden said, “Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people. From President Zelensky to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination inspires the world.”

Biden also announced that the Department of Justice is creating a task force that will look at crimes committed by Russian oligarchs.

“Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and the corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime — no more. I mean it,” Biden said. “We are joining with our European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

The first standing ovation of the night came when Biden introduced Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden also announced that Medicare will “set higher standards for nursing homes and make sure your loved ones get the care they deserve and expect” in response to growing “Wall Street” control of nursing homes.

Don Shulman, president and CEO of the Association of Jewish Aging Services (AJAS), told Jewish Insider that such issues do not reflect the primary concerns of many Jewish aging groups affiliated with AJAS, Jewish Family Services and The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), which operate as nonprofits.

Nonprofits, Shulman said, are unable to meet their operating costs with Medicaid payments alone, and it is not possible to “fundraise your way out of that” in the long term. Additionally, Shulman noted that the elderly population is growing quickly and people are entering long-term care settings later, at a stage when they need more care.

He explained, “Saying, ‘OK, I’m going to have more oversight in nursing homes’ — that does nothing, it’s just going to punish the people who are trying to do the job the best way they can. We need to go in and support them, we need to go in and talk to them… There’s very little incentive for them to be there when they can make more at Amazon than they can make as a caregiver.”

Jonathan Westin, the senior director of JFNA’s Strategic Health Resource Center, which works with a network of aging-services providers, told JI, “While we welcome reforms to ensure quality, the federal government must provide robust funding to accompany these changes and equitable regulations across the healthcare spectrum.”

Following the address, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told JI, “I thought it was a bold, strong vision that the vast majority of Americans could embrace — happily embrace.”

Asked about a moment captured on camera in which Schumer prematurely stood to applaud Biden, the New York senator seemed not to recall it, but replied, “Oh no,” when told he had gone viral.

Babyn Yar, the Holocaust memorial constructed to commemorate the more than 33,000 Ukrainian Jews killed in a two-day pogrom outside of Kyiv, reportedly sustained some damage by a Russian missile strike that killed at least five people in the vicinity. Photographs from the site indicate that the monument remained untouched, while several buildings in the center’s cemetery were damaged. The memorial sits next to the city’s TV tower, which was targeted by Russian forces on Tuesday.

Hours after the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted, “​​To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid offered Israel’s assistance in repairing any damage caused to the site.

Ukraine’s envoy in Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, asked Israel to provide defense materials to bolster Ukrainian forces, and suggested the country pull Russian broadcasters that are popular among Israelis from the former Soviet Union.