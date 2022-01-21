Worthy Reads

✍️ Never Forget: On the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, New York Times Berlin bureau chief Katrin Bennhold looks at the efforts to plan the Nazi regime’s Final Solution, the only item on the agenda at the gathering. “To many the anniversary of the Wannsee Conference is less salient than the liberation of Auschwitz or the uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto, which focus on the victims of Nazi terror. But it stands out as a rare date — and memorial — to focus on the perpetrators of the Holocaust, documenting the genocidal machinery of the Nazi state… When they convened around a table overlooking Lake Wannsee, the genocide was already underway. The deportations of Jews and mass killings in eastern territories had begun the previous fall but the meeting that day laid the groundwork for a machinery of mass murder that would involve the entire state apparatus and ultimately millions of Germans in different roles.” [NYTimes]

🗣️ Trope Talk: Vox’s Zach Beauchamp highlights concerns — amid a rise in antisemitic incidents — over the risks posed to the Jewish community by commonly employed tropes. “What this illustrates, more than anything else, is the protean and primordial nature of anti-Semitism — a prejudice and belief structure so baked into Western society that it has a remarkable capacity to infuse newer ideas and reassert itself in different forms. Today, we are seeing the rise not of one form of anti-Semitism but of multiple anti-Semitisms — each popular with different segments of the population for different reasons, but also capable of reinforcing each other by normalizing anti-Semitic expression. There is no mistaking the consequences for Jews.” [Vox]

📘 The Female Fight: In The Coversationalist, Rokhl Kafrissen reviews Judy Batalion’s book The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos, which shines a light on widely unknown accounts of key roles played by Jewish women in fighting the Nazis. “Only a small percentage of Jewish women took part in armed resistance and combat. Most of them were kashariyot, or female couriers. Couriers were quite literally ‘connectors,’ transporting news, publications, medical supplies, weapons and more between ghettos at incredible personal risk. Over the years, the role of the couriers has been minimized and pushed to the edges of Holocaust resistance narratives. Light of Days brings the stories of the kashariyot back to the center of resistance history.” [Conversationalist]

🧮 Calculated: In an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal, Avraham Goldstein, a mathematics professor at the City University of New York, explains why he and five colleagues filed a lawsuit against their faculty union. “In June, union officials — who speak for me under state law — issued a resolution I, and many of my colleagues, view as anti-Semitic. The resolution condemned ‘the continued subjection of Palestinians to the state-supported displacement, occupation, and use of lethal force by Israel’ and required chapter-level discussion of possible union support for the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.” Goldstein resigned from the union but his resignation was rejected and union fees were still taken out of his paycheck. “Under New York law, even if I resign from the union, I will never be free to bargain or speak for myself when it comes to matters of my employment as a CUNY professor. I am forced to rely on a union that says anti-Semitic, hateful things about Israel to negotiate on my behalf.” [WSJ]

👨‍💻 Reality Check: Cybersecurity industry entrepreneur Idan Tendler writes in CTech that he and his high-tech colleagues in Israel must leave their “bubble,” which he compares to Silicon Valley, detached from the reality of the rest of Israeli society. “The Israeli high tech industry has a crucial role whether or not Israel will become as polarized as the United States. The men and women of this industry need a reality check, and must start thinking outside the box. We need to get off the podium, and take action… There’s a quiet underground current that will leave Israeli hi-tech no longer indifferent to the plight in Israel. We aren’t alone. We need to leave this bubble, and lead reforms to reduce socioeconomic gaps in Israel. We want to infect the Israeli public with our chutzpah and faith that we have the power to change reality. If we help other populations enter the industry — that’s even better. But more importantly, we don’t just want to develop new products or launch unicorns, but make Israel a better place.” [CTech]