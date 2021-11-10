Worthy Reads

👨 New in Town: Time’s Charlotte Alter looks at the uniqueness of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s position in the Biden administration, not only for the firsts he’s achieved but also for his lack of experience in the political arena — which sets him apart from many of his predecessors. “Few people get to inhabit the all-encompassing political machinery that surrounds the President and Vice President; fewer still experience it with fresh eyes, unjaded by decades of guarded politicking. In the span of just over a year, Emhoff has been thrust into an uneasy world of constant scrutiny and heightened security… Does Emhoff ever stop to wonder how a guy who is trying to get his wife to like Radiohead and named his fantasy football team ‘Nirvana’ became someone who’s surrounded by earpieced bodyguards and gets birthday gifts from the President of the United States? He smiles, blinks slowly and says in a low voice, ‘Every minute of every day.’” [Time]

📊 Survey Says: Politico’s Jack Shafer reflects on the use of polling in political journalism, following a number of elections in recent years in which data taken from surveying likely voters did not align with election results. “To be a journalist is to be a soothsayer, especially for political journalists, who speculate on everything from who stands to win the next election to what the chances are that a bill might pass to what the president might do next. Pollsters and political journalists use poll data to divine the future the way Doppler radar and satellite imagery is used for tomorrow’s weather report. You might find that comparison a stretch but both polling data and Doppler radar are nuggets of data used to predict future events. Neither polling predictions nor weather forecasts have ever been considered bulletproof. The same goes for stock predictions and sports odds. They’re born flawed.” [Politico]

✍️ Résumé Scrubbing: In the Washington Post, Jennifer Miller interviews the Gen Z prospective employees who are hiding their college activism as they actively job-seek in the real world, out of fear that their involvement in political groups will hinder career prospects. “After a surge of campus activism during the Trump years, a growing number of Gen Z job seekers are now discovering a downside to their political engagement. While employers say they are eager for diversity and advise applicants to ‘bring their whole selves’ to the job hunt, Mackenzie and some of her peers don’t trust them to look beyond ideology… So many young partisans are playing it safe, censoring political content from their résumés or limiting their job search to politically friendly bubbles.” [WashPost]

🗣️ Lasting Legacy: New York magazine’s Molly Fischer shines a light on the life and legacy of David Graeber, the academic and anthropologist whose views on anarchy and government hierarchy captivated readers from around the world. “Though he’d never sought to be a leader, he left behind a multitude of followers and fans, from artists to economists to Kurdish revolutionaries. They were people whose imaginations he had captured as a scholar and a teacher, as the public intellectual of the Occupy movement, and as the best-selling author of Debt and Bullshit Jobs, books that swept across eras and disciplines to offer scholarly provocation in layperson’s terms.” [NYMag]