Today is the final day of the recount in the Democratic primary in Florida’s 20th Congressional District, where Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick leads Dale Holness by just five votes. Cherfilus-McCormick filed an emergency lawsuit yesterday asking the Broward County’s canvassing board to reconsider its counting of three vote-by-mail ballots that had been rejected but then approved.

Not quite Birthright. Rob Malley, the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran, is in the Middle East for 10 days, meeting with officials in Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He’ll return on Nov. 20.

A congressional delegation to Israel led by Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) met with ambassadors from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Jordan and Kosovo to discuss the Abraham Accords, according to a statement from Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who was also on the trip.

The group also met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, Palestinian students in the West Bank, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder.

Portman expressed concerns to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting about Chinese investment in Israel, according to the statement.

The Ohio senator also met with former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, who has visited the U.S. twice in recent months to lobby against the reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem.

Politico published an internal strategy report from Jared Kushner’s Abraham Accords Peace Institute. The AAPI “will serve as a thought center and platform for new ideas and will convene public and private sector leaders for discussion, planning, and cooperation.”

The group aims to raise $3 million in its first year and will employ staff — a majority of whom have not yet been hired — to focus on each of the countries that normalized relations with Israel since last fall, as well as Jordan and Egypt.