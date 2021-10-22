👋 Good Friday morning!

The fallout over the decision by the Sunrise Movement’s Washington, D.C., chapter to boycott Zionist organizations continued into a second day. The national Sunrise Movement released a statement condemning antisemitism and “anti-Palestinian racism” but did not condemn the Washington chapter’s decision, drawing ire from Jewish leaders.

Rabbi Jonah Pesner, director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism (RAC), the movement’s political and legislative arm, told JI, “Many allies, Jewish leaders and climate activists reached out and gave the Sunrise Movement every opportunity to clean this up. And they made it worse.”

His tone marks a sharp departure from the RAC’s original posture toward Sunrise DC, when Pesner issued a statement that did not mention Sunrise DC by name.

Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), told JI yesterday that she has set up a time to discuss the matter with the national staff of the Sunrise Movement. “We were disappointed that the national office of Sunrise Movement did not condemn the actions that the D.C. chapter took and the harm that it caused,” Katz said.

The RAC and NCJW were two of three Jewish groups — in addition to the Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA) — named in the Tuesday statement by Sunrise DC as organizations with which it would no longer work.

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), two progressive members of Congress who were endorsed in 2020 by the environmental group, told JI that they oppose Sunrise DC’s actions. See their statements and read the full story here.

An annual survey of Arab youth found that respondents ranked Israel as the fourth most influential country in the region, behind the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Read more here.

Nine Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), John Katko (R-NY), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA), Bryan Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Fred Upton (R-MI) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) — voted with House Democrats Thursday in favor of recommending that former Trump advisor Steve Bannon be held in criminal contempt of Congress.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Cheney got into an argument on the House floor ahead of the vote. Cheney reportedly brought up Greene’s past comments accusing the Rothschild family of starting California forest fires with space-based lasers.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made his first diplomatic visit to Russia today, meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. At a joint press conference, Bennett said the two leaders would discuss strengthening economic relations and planned to “significantly increase the trade between us.” He also said they would talk about the situation in Syria and efforts to stop Iran’s military nuclear program.