Ed. note: The Daily Kickoff will return Tuesday morning.

The Senate voted last night to raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion — an increase expected to carry the U.S. to early December — following days of intense partisan wrangling.

Following a deal between Republican and Democratic leadership, 11 Republicans voted with Senate Democrats to break a filibuster. Republicans say they still want to force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling in the long term through reconciliation, without Republican support, setting up a likely repeat of this saga in December.

U.S. Naval officials, led by Vice Admiral Brad Cooper of the 5th Fleet, concluded a visit to Israel on Thursday, including meetings with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy Vice Admiral David Saar Salama and head of the IDF’s International Cooperation Division, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin. The meetings focused on a number of strategic issues, including “various threats in the region and the common way to maintain the security and stability of the maritime arena,” the Israeli army said in a statement on Friday.

Salama said the visit “led to significant progress in the common issues that concern the State of Israel and the United States alike.” Cooper said in a statement, “Our commitment to Israel is unwavering and this visit highlighted the importance of our decades-long strategic relationship. The recent alignment of Israel to U.S. Central Command opens new opportunities to deepen our naval ties and enhance regional maritime security and stability.” This is Cooper’s second visit to Israel since assuming his position last May.

Israel inaugurated its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday evening in a colorful ceremony boasting an illuminated Star of David flag and including several Israeli officials. Israel’s pavilion at the international fair touts the country’s historical landmarks and technological leadership.

Thursday’s opening event began with a traditional mezuzah ceremony performed by Rabbi Levi Duchman, before Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov and Commissioner General of the Israel Pavilion Elazar Cohen cut the ribbon. The mezuzah case was made and designed exclusively for the Expo by Judaica artist David Roytman.

“For the first time in history, the Expo fair is being held in an Arab country,” Razvozov said. “It is also the first time there is an Israeli pavilion in a major fair on Arab soil. It is one of the most sound and robust steps toward cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel in history.”

“Tonight, by placing the mezuzah at the entrance of our pavilion, we turned it into our home,” Cohen said. “I have been dreaming of this day for many years and at this historical moment, I wish to thank Israel and the UAE governments, for making this dream come true. Our pavilion is open to everyone, and while many things divide us, common challenges and the hope for ‘tomorrow’ unite us. Together we can and will make our future, our tomorrow, better.”