At the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington yesterday, the Abraham Accords Peace Institute held its first public event commemorating the one-year anniversary of the normalization agreement signed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Speakers included Jared Kushner, former special advisor to President Donald Trump and the Institute’s founder, followed by a panel discussion featuring Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. and U.N. Gilad Erdan, UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba and Bahraini Ambassador to the U.S. Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa. The event was moderated by the Institute’s Executive Director Robert Greenway.

Referring to a new UAE goal to grow business ties with Israel to $1 trillion over the next decade, Otaiba remarked: “That’s a pretty ambitious forecast, but I think it’s achievable and is exactly what we need to get out of the pandemic” and quipped that if the number ends up being $750 billion that it would be a “pretty acceptable failure.” Erdan concurred and spoke of the possibility for the countries to jointly present a “different diplomatic solution” on Iran instead of the JCPOA.

Among the notable attendees at the event were 6-foot-10 Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, a former Turkish national who campaigns against racism, and Egypt’s Ambassador to the U.S. Motaz Zahran, who later addressed the gathering at a luncheon, according to a video clip shared by author Joel Rosenberg. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lampert also delivered remarks at the luncheon. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) was also in attendance.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will host a virtual event commemorating the signing of the Abraham Accords on Friday. Foreign ministers from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco are slated to participate in the event.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave a blitz of wide-ranging interviews to Israeli media outlets on Tuesday evening. He spoke about his recent meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, telling one outlet that the creation of a Palestinian state would be a “terrible mistake.”

While Israel is willing to work with its allies to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, Bennett said it would also work alone. “We presented, to our friends in the United States, a plan of action and also to partners in the region, and we would be happy if they acted with us,” Bennett told Channel 12. “But ultimately the responsibility is here with us, and we have to stop Iran from becoming nuclear at any price.