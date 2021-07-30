👋 Good Friday morning!

In its Olympic debut yesterday, Israel’s baseball team fell short against South Korea, 6-5, in a game that went into extra innings. The U.S. currently leads Team Israel 6-1 in the 8th inning.

Last night,Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch and Marc Rod broke the news that the White House plans to name Deborah Lipstadt to be the administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism. More below.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is blocking Senate floor consideration of a bipartisan bill that seeks to expand and strengthen normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries over his objection to a line in the bill expressing U.S. support for a two-state solution. “Sen. Cruz believes that America should support our allies and that it’s not the place of American diplomats to dictate to our allies what to do with their sovereign territory,” a Cruz spokesman said.

Cruz was a cosponsor of the bill but pulled his support during a Foreign Relations Committee meeting after the committee voted 19-3 against an amendment proposed by the Texas senator stripping the language. The bill has 62 cosponsors, approximately half of them Republicans.

Asked about the Cruz objection, Emmalee Cioffi, a spokesperson for Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), the bill’s lead sponsor, said, “The fact that this bill has more than 60 cosponsors proves it is a thoughtful and responsible approach, and we will continue to work in a bipartisan way to advance it in the Senate.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC), who announced in June that Israel planned to request $1 billion in supplemental aid for the Iron Dome missile-defense system, told Jewish Insider yesterday that he had not heard any developments on the funding request since Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in early June.

Graham said he hopes that the request advances “sooner rather than later.” With the House and Senate soon set to leave Washington for the summer recess, it’s unlikely that the aid will be approved soon unless members are called back to Washington.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) told JI she voted against the 2022 State and Foreign Operations funding bill, which contained $3.3 billion in military aid to Israel, because, she said, “this vote is a global extension of the work we’re doing to demilitarize our approach to safety in our own communities… Giving money to militaries with a record of committing human rights abuses is not how we advance justice — nor is it how we keep our country safe. To create a safer, more just world, we must invest in people’s livelihoods and basic needs, not militarized violence.”