shalom bayit

Building an interfaith oasis in the nation’s capital

The residents of the Abrahamic House in Los Angeles

When the members of the inaugural class of Abrahamic Fellows — one Jew, one Muslim, one Christian and one Baha’i — moved into their shared home in Los Angeles last year, they were preparing for a unique year of interfaith programming, hard conversations and new friends. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic shut down their city. The fellowship, the culmination of a decade of pioneering interfaith work by Yemeni refugee Mohammed al Samawi, is designed to bring together adherents of the four main “Abrahamic faiths” to promote dialogue and understanding. “We had plans for them to do events inside the house, but they couldn’t do any events inside the house [because of the pandemic]. So basically, then they started doing it on Zoom,” al Samawi told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutchin a recent interview about the fellowship’s new house in Washington, D.C. “It was such an amazing experience…they became really good friends with each other.”

Blueprint: The idea for the Abrahamic House — of bringing together young people to form communities outside of traditional religious institutions — was inspired by a Jewish organization called Moishe House. In dozens of cities around the world, shared Moishe Houses offer affordable rent to young Jews, as long as they organize three to six social events and Jewish programs a month. When al Samawi, 34, first came to the U.S., he spoke about his interfaith work in Yemen at a Moishe House in Washington, D.C. “I loved the whole idea about having people living together and doing Shabbat and doing Jewish events,” al Samawi recalled. “I thought, ‘Why don’t I do something similar to that?’ But instead of [people] only from one religion, it will be from different faiths.” Al Samawi got in touch with David Cygielman, the founder and CEO of Moishe House, who is now the chair of Abrahamic House’s board of directors.

Frightening yet familiar: The decision to create an Abrahamic House in Washington comes in part from al Samawi’s love for the area, where he lived after arriving in the U.S. “You can see the diversity in Washington, D.C., young professionals who really desire to do interfaith [work],” al Samawi explained. The riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 further convinced him that Washington was the right choice for the next Abrahamic House. Al Samawi watched the events unfold with dread, feeling a startling sense of familiarity. “It reminded me of what happens in Yemen. You see, in Yemen, the Houthis — they did the same thing in 2014,” al Samawi said, referring to the Houthi rebel militia that took over Yemen’s government in late 2014. “They entered the governmental buildings, and they start taking pictures while they are in the government buildings. They start saying, like, ‘We try to bring freedom and dignity to Yemen.’ As you can imagine, when I saw what happened in Washington, D.C., what kind of memories I’ve had.”

Never ‘othering’: Al Samawi thinks that building understanding — the cornerstone of the Abrahamic House model — is a good place to start at this fractured moment in American history. “It started in my country like this: It started by a group who [has] all the stereotypes about the others, trying to impose their opinion in certain ways,” al Samawi noted. “We are speaking about a culture of ‘othering’ the others. Abrahamic House, this is what we’re trying to fight off: ‘othering’ the others. Because the more that you are involved in interfaith [efforts], the more that you realize, we are actually the same.” He explained that unlike some other interfaith organizations, “we don’t [just] celebrate holidays. We don’t just do basic conversations, we actually get into the deep conversation,” al Samawi noted. Events might focus on teaching attendees about antisemitism and Islamophobia, or teaching about how women in all four faiths are challenging traditional gender norms and taking on spiritual leadership roles.

People of the book: From a young age, al Samawi was taught by peers and teachers that Jews hate Muslims. Meeting a Christian teacher caused him to reconsider what he’d learned. Al Samawi gave the teacher a Quran, hoping to convert him to Islam. In response, the teacher gave al Samawi a copy of the Bible. He grew curious about Judaism after reading the Old Testament. “From my reading the Torah, I discovered it is so similar to the Quran in a lot of ways, the story of the Prophet, the teachings, almost a lot of things even identical to the Quran — the book of Muslims — but why didn’t they teach us that in school? They teach us the opposite,” al Samawi said. He developed a passion for interfaith work and began connecting with Jews around the world on social media, eventually traveling to Bosnia to attend a Jewish-Muslim interfaith conference. He began to earn death threats from extremist groups like the Houthi militants and al-Qaeda, and in 2015, he fled to the U.S. as a refugee.

Read the full feature here.

heard last night

Reps. Bacon, Luria debate GOP procedural moves linked to Israel attack ads

Reps. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Don Bacon (R-NE)

At the American Jewish Committee’s virtual Global Forum on Sunday evening, Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Elaine Luria (D-VA) debated recent House Republican procedural moves in which some GOP groups have sought to use to characterize Democrats — including Luria — as anti-Israel, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod.

On the defense: Bacon defended the procedural moves that attempted to focus Congress’s attention during the recent Israel-Gaza conflict. Republicans have characterized Democrats’ unanimous votes in favor of continuing planned business — and against the procedural motions, which Republicans framed as supporting the Jewish state — as anti-Israel. “The minority only has one way of trying to insert its agenda,” Bacon argued. “This is our one way of trying to get our agenda in.”

Rejected: Luria pushed back on Bacon’s framing of the actions as good-faith attempts to support Israel. “I would say that the Republican Party did this in a very deliberate way,” Luria said. “They’re using paid advertising against me to say that I voted against supporting Israel and support for the Iron Dome which is absurd, it’s ridiculous, and it’s a lie.” The congresswoman said that she believes that the GOP moves are “destructive” to the U.S.-Israel relationship and Israel’s security. “I would ask Don to speak more forcefully with his leadership to say that we can disagree on policy issues — you can attack me on all kinds of stuff — but please don’t make Israel the weapon you use for that because I think it is counterproductive to what Don and I are working very hard on, which is to support the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Luria said.

Maligned: Bacon said that he had been targeted by attacks that mischaracterized him as being antisemitic or supportive of the QAnon conspiracy theory. “I get attacked for being ‘antisemitic’ every day. And on the Republican side of the aisle that is a standard [attack] by more partisans of the Democrat[ic] Party,” Bacon said. “So there is a thin skin on our side right now on this whole issue. I’ve been targeted for four years… Unfortunately we’re making it into a political attack against each other, and it really hurts our country.” Luria said she agreed such “issues should not be used as political tools or weapons against people.”

Numbers game: Bacon further asserted that Democratic support for Israel is lagging, claiming that only half of congressional Democrats are strongly pro-Israel — an assertion Luria pushed back on. “I’m concerned that [Democratic critics of Israel] get so much attention, because they truly do not represent the majority of Democrats or the majority of members of the U.S. Congress,” Luria said.

Read the full story here.