👋 Good Thursday morning!

A week and a half after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) caused an uproar on Capitol Hill for comparing the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, the Minnesota congresswoman appears increasingly unlikely to face a rebuke from her colleagues.

Some of the Jewish House Democrats who penned a statement last week voicing concern over her comments are wary of moves to penalize her, a senior Democrat told Jewish Insider on Wednesday, explaining, “We don’t want to martyr her. We throw her off the [Foreign Affairs] committee, it’s a gift. It’s what she wants. She’ll raise more money than God. Just like [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene [R-GA].”

The Congressional Black Caucus also rallied behind Omar, saying the incident “is another example of Republicans taking it out of context to shift the real attention from the abhorrent, disrespectful, and intemperate remarks of members of their own Conference.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed Shontel Brown over Nina Turner in the heated congressional race in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will testify this morning before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the 2022 Defense Department budget. Also today, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify before the House Homeland Security Committee.

The Israel Defense Forces struck a Syrian army outpost in the Golan Heights early this morning, the first airstrike on Syrian soil since the Bennett government was sworn in.