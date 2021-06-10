exclusive

Bipartisan Senate letter expresses support for 2022 missile-defense aid to Israel

Sens. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

In the wake of the recent war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, and as Congress begins to debate the 2022 federal budget, 38 senators voiced bipartisan support for providing Israel with $500 million in funding for the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow 3 missile-defense programs, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod. Under the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Israel — which was codified into law last year — the U.S. is required to provide this aid annually for cooperative missile-defense programs, on top of an additional $3.3 billion in military aid.

Signed, sealed, delivered: The senators, led by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Mike Rounds (R-SD), voiced their support for the $500 million appropriation in a letter to Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL). Tester chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, and Shelby is the ranking member of the Appropriations Committee. “Not only does this critical funding help Israel defend itself and save lives, but it also strengthens U.S. national security, aiding research and development,” Gillibrand said in a statement.

On repeat: Gillibrand and Rounds — both members of the Armed Services Committee — have been longtime leaders in advocating for cooperative missile-defense programs, having led similar letters several times in the past. “The advancements we have been able to make in this cooperative effort will benefit our defense capabilities as well as those of our ally Israel,” Rounds said. “This missile defense system has also saved the lives of countless Israeli and Palestinian citizens living in Israel. It is important that we continue to authorize and fund these systems.”

Background: The letter comes as Israel is reportedly requesting an additional $1 billion in funding to resupply Iron Dome, which was used to intercept many of the nearly 3,500 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza in May. The letter describes joint missile-defense programs as “foundational to the defense of Israel since the 1980s,” and emphasizes that they have not only saved lives but also created data to support U.S. missile-defense technology and supported the U.S. economy. The senators also express support for U.S.-Israeli cooperation on efforts to counter hostile drones.

remembering

Praying at Babyn Yar

Courtesy

When the architect Manuel Herz was asked to design a prayer space on the grounds of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC), which is located on and around the site of the ravine in Kyiv where Nazis shot about 100,000 people, including 34,000 Jews, over two days in 1941, he was deeply honored. He knew the architectural history of Holocaust memorials, which tend to be monolithic, minimalist and sober, and he also knew that he did not want to create a synagogue in that style. “The crime was so monumental that no monumental architecture can match the crime,” he told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoffin a recent interview.

Memorial: Herz’s determination to depart from the canon of memorial architecture complements the mission of the center itself, which is dedicated to telling a part of the Holocaust story that it is still new to many people — that of the “the Holocaust of bullets” — the killing of 2.5 million people in Eastern Europe who weren’t transported to concentration camps, but instead murdered near their homes, said BYHMC’s deputy CEO, Ruslan Kavatsiuk. “Babyn Yar is the biggest symbol of this story,” Kavatsiuk said. “How do you tell it? There are no artifacts. This is something that has been in the shadows.” Instead, he built a “book.” The wooden structure — which isn’t technically a synagogue according to Jewish law, although it looks and functions as one — opens and closes like a child’s pop-up book, which in this context struck Herz as “radical and profound.”

Marking the spot: The idea of a synagogue came from philanthropists — many of them Russian and Ukranian — who support the foundation, a group that includes Mikhail Fridman, Pavel Fuks, Ronald Lauder and Victor Pinchuk, said Rabbi Yaakov Bleich, an American who moved to Kyiv in 1989 to help rebuild the Jewish community and now serves as chief rabbi of Ukraine. Local memory of Babyn Yar as the site of a mass grave was further hampered by Soviet efforts to destroy the evidence, such as the decision to fill the ravine with slurry from nearby brick factories. In 1961, a dam failed, and the resulting flood killed at least 145 people. Authorities turned the area into a park the next year, and much of it is still used that way by pleasure seekers who patronize a shooting range and hold cookouts, Kavatsiuk said.

Remembering: Bleich is planning to hold at least part of the Yom Kippur service there; those who want to participate will make the hour walk from Kyiv. It’s important, he said, because it’s the tradition in his congregation that the entire community says Kaddish, the mourner’s prayer, on Yom Kippur. When Bleich first came to Ukraine, he thought this custom was a little strange, until he realized that it probably originated because the first massacre at Babyn Yar happened on Yom Kippur. Everybody in the surviving congregation had lost at least one person that day, which meant they all needed to say the mourner’s prayer, Bleich said. The congregation maintained its custom with his blessing, and when they chant the prayer in the fragile, open book that is Herz’s chapel, it will be an amazing moment, he said.

