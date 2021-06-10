Daily Kickoff
New York City mayoral candidates Kathryn Garcia, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang will take part in a final Democratic debate tonight, two days ahead of the start of early voting. Eric Adams, one of the frontrunners in the crowded primary, will not participate, and has said he will be spending the evening with the family of a victim of recent gun violence.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is testifying this morning in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Biden administration’s 2022 budget.
Two Palestinian intelligence officials were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin early this morning. The Israeli forces were conducting an operation against Islamic Jihad terrorists when fire was mistakenly exchanged with the Palestinian Authority officers. One of the Islamic Jihad militants was also killed.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Israeli media, acknowledging for the first time that last year’s F-35 sale to the UAE was “deeply connected” to the Abraham Accords, as was the U.S.’s 2020 targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. In a rare carryover of policy, according to the AP, the Biden administration is preparing to extend the Abraham Accords to additional Arab countries.
Yossi Cohen, the recently departed head of the Mossad, criticized U.S. policy towards China as incoherent during a speech earlier this week, adding that China has been friendly to Israel. This echoes similar sentiments from a number of Gulf countries and comes as Cohen is rumored to be joining former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s investment fund focused on the Gulf.
on the hill
Jewish House Dems slam Omar’s comments equating U.S., Israel to Hamas, Taliban
A group of twelve Jewish House Democrats condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) late Wednesday night for comments on Monday that appeared to liken wartime actions by the U.S. and Israel to terrorist activities of Hamas and the Taliban, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod.
Background: In a tweet on Monday about the status of the International Criminal Court’s probes of the U.S. and Israel, Omar wrote, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” and argued that the U.S. and Israeli justice systems were either unwilling or unable to address these issues. The tweet included a video of the congresswoman questioning Secretary of State Tony Blinken earlier that day.
Firing back: Reps. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Ted Deutch (D-FL), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Dean Phillips (D-MN), Kim Schrier (D-WA), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) responded in a joint statement Wednesday night. “Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” the statement reads. “The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the U.S. and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”
Deliberations: That joint statement came in the wake of discussions among the full group of 25 Jewish House Democrats on Wednesday over how to rebut Omar’s claims and whether to address her by name.
Stronger language: Earlier Wednesday, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) issued a separate statement condemning Omar’s remarks in more strident terms, because he “wanted to express himself now” before the joint statement was complete, spokesperson Arya Ansari told JI. “It’s not news that Ilhan Omar would make outrageous and clearly false statements about America and Israel,” Sherman said. “What’s newsworthy is that she admits Hamas is guilty of ‘unthinkable atrocities.’ It’s time for all of Israel’s detractors to condemn Hamas. And it’s time for all those of good will to reject any moral equivalency between the U.S. and Israel on one hand, and Hamas and the Taliban on the other.”
Responding: Omar spokesperson Jeremy Slevin said that Omar was only seeking information about the processes available for adjudicating the accusations against the parties she listed. “As usual, the far right is ginning up hate against Rep. Omar for a technical question about an ongoing investigation,” Slevin told JI. “It is the congresswoman’s role as a member of Congress conducting federal oversight to follow the facts, ask questions of the Administration and work to make sure the public understands our government shouldn’t deny any person from seeking justice.”
tech stand
Silicon Valley speaks out against antisemitism
A growing number of prominent tech and business executives are signing on to a statement denouncing antisemitism amid a recent uptick in hate crimes against Jews around the country, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports. The letter, which has been circulating Silicon Valley this week, had racked up signatures from more than 150 industry leaders as of Wednesday afternoon, including Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington, ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.
‘Collective responsibility’: “As business leaders, we have a collective responsibility to stand up for the society we want,” the letter reads. “Today, we stand against antisemitism and violence against Jews. This is true regardless of your views on Israel; this is about protecting people from the injustice of antisemitism and hatred.”
Origin story: The statement’s author, Jordana Stein, founder and CEO of Enrich, a peer learning company in San Francisco, said she was motivated to speak out while witnessing a surge in antisemitic attacks across the United States and Europe following the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. “The point here is to make a statement and to show that these flares of violence and attacks don’t go unnoticed,” Stein, who is Jewish, said in an interview with JI. “That there’s a meaningful majority that cares about this issue.”
Help from Bahat: Roy Bahat, a venture capitalist who runs Bloomberg Beta, helped craft the letter before signing his name and distributing it among tech leaders. “Jews should stand against all hate. Jews in the U.S. have so much privilege, but not the privilege to be immune from hate directed at us,” Bahat told JI. “In the tech industry, we build the services that connect, employ and entertain us, so we have an even more solemn responsibility to stand against all forms of hate, including the long-lasting and now-flaring antisemitism here in our country.”
Beyond tech: Other signatories include Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, the co-founders of Warby Parker; Mark Pincus, the founder of Zynga; Arlan Hamilton, the founder of Backstage Capital; and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the actor and CEO of HitRecord. As the letter gains traction, Stein hopes it will reverberate beyond the tech community. “Antisemitism is an insidious form of discrimination in that it can be below the surface,” she said, “which is why I think it’s important, when it bubbles above the surface, to be called out.”
exclusive
Bipartisan Senate letter expresses support for 2022 missile-defense aid to Israel
In the wake of the recent war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, and as Congress begins to debate the 2022 federal budget, 38 senators voiced bipartisan support for providing Israel with $500 million in funding for the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow 3 missile-defense programs, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod. Under the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Israel — which was codified into law last year — the U.S. is required to provide this aid annually for cooperative missile-defense programs, on top of an additional $3.3 billion in military aid.
Signed, sealed, delivered: The senators, led by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Mike Rounds (R-SD), voiced their support for the $500 million appropriation in a letter to Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL). Tester chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, and Shelby is the ranking member of the Appropriations Committee. “Not only does this critical funding help Israel defend itself and save lives, but it also strengthens U.S. national security, aiding research and development,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
On repeat: Gillibrand and Rounds — both members of the Armed Services Committee — have been longtime leaders in advocating for cooperative missile-defense programs, having led similar letters several times in the past. “The advancements we have been able to make in this cooperative effort will benefit our defense capabilities as well as those of our ally Israel,” Rounds said. “This missile defense system has also saved the lives of countless Israeli and Palestinian citizens living in Israel. It is important that we continue to authorize and fund these systems.”
Background: The letter comes as Israel is reportedly requesting an additional $1 billion in funding to resupply Iron Dome, which was used to intercept many of the nearly 3,500 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza in May. The letter describes joint missile-defense programs as “foundational to the defense of Israel since the 1980s,” and emphasizes that they have not only saved lives but also created data to support U.S. missile-defense technology and supported the U.S. economy. The senators also express support for U.S.-Israeli cooperation on efforts to counter hostile drones.
Read the full story — and view the letter — here.
remembering
Praying at Babyn Yar
When the architect Manuel Herz was asked to design a prayer space on the grounds of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC), which is located on and around the site of the ravine in Kyiv where Nazis shot about 100,000 people, including 34,000 Jews, over two days in 1941, he was deeply honored. He knew the architectural history of Holocaust memorials, which tend to be monolithic, minimalist and sober, and he also knew that he did not want to create a synagogue in that style. “The crime was so monumental that no monumental architecture can match the crime,” he told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoffin a recent interview.
Memorial: Herz’s determination to depart from the canon of memorial architecture complements the mission of the center itself, which is dedicated to telling a part of the Holocaust story that it is still new to many people — that of the “the Holocaust of bullets” — the killing of 2.5 million people in Eastern Europe who weren’t transported to concentration camps, but instead murdered near their homes, said BYHMC’s deputy CEO, Ruslan Kavatsiuk. “Babyn Yar is the biggest symbol of this story,” Kavatsiuk said. “How do you tell it? There are no artifacts. This is something that has been in the shadows.” Instead, he built a “book.” The wooden structure — which isn’t technically a synagogue according to Jewish law, although it looks and functions as one — opens and closes like a child’s pop-up book, which in this context struck Herz as “radical and profound.”
Marking the spot: The idea of a synagogue came from philanthropists — many of them Russian and Ukranian — who support the foundation, a group that includes Mikhail Fridman, Pavel Fuks, Ronald Lauder and Victor Pinchuk, said Rabbi Yaakov Bleich, an American who moved to Kyiv in 1989 to help rebuild the Jewish community and now serves as chief rabbi of Ukraine. Local memory of Babyn Yar as the site of a mass grave was further hampered by Soviet efforts to destroy the evidence, such as the decision to fill the ravine with slurry from nearby brick factories. In 1961, a dam failed, and the resulting flood killed at least 145 people. Authorities turned the area into a park the next year, and much of it is still used that way by pleasure seekers who patronize a shooting range and hold cookouts, Kavatsiuk said.
Remembering: Bleich is planning to hold at least part of the Yom Kippur service there; those who want to participate will make the hour walk from Kyiv. It’s important, he said, because it’s the tradition in his congregation that the entire community says Kaddish, the mourner’s prayer, on Yom Kippur. When Bleich first came to Ukraine, he thought this custom was a little strange, until he realized that it probably originated because the first massacre at Babyn Yar happened on Yom Kippur. Everybody in the surviving congregation had lost at least one person that day, which meant they all needed to say the mourner’s prayer, Bleich said. The congregation maintained its custom with his blessing, and when they chant the prayer in the fragile, open book that is Herz’s chapel, it will be an amazing moment, he said.
