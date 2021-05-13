👋 Good Thursday morning!

Rocket fire from Gaza toward Israel continued yesterday, as violent clashes between Arabs and Jews in a handful of Israeli towns intensified.

Two Israelis were killed yesterday: an IDF soldier hit by an anti-tank missile, and a 6-year-old boy killed by a rocket strike in Sderot, while dozens were wounded. The Gaza Health Ministry says 83 people have been killed in the Strip so far, including 17 children and multiple senior Hamas figures.

Hamas officials reportedly told Russia the group is ready to enter a cease-fire with Israel on a “mutual basis.” But at an Israeli security cabinet meeting last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel has no interest in an immediate cease-fire, and said the operation could last another week.

Israeli Arabs and Jewish extremists clashed in Bat Yam, Acre and Tiberias last night as local violence spiraled out of control, with a Jewish mob in Bat Yam beating an Arab passerby and a group of Arabs attacking a Jewish man in Acre. Hundreds of people were arrested.

Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef all issued statements forcefully condemning the violence. Rivlin warned of a “civil war,” Yosef forbade people to “take the law into one’s hands” and Netanyahu vowed to “restore calm” and “eliminate anarchy.”

President Joe Biden told reporters yesterday that he spoke with Netanyahu, reiterated that “Israel has a right to defend itself” and said he hopes violence will end “sooner than later.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conveyed “ironclad support” in a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

In remarks to reporters yesterday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken — who also spoke with Netanyahu — drew “a very clear and absolute distinction between a terrorist organization, Hamas, that is indiscriminately raining down rockets – in fact, targeting civilians – and Israel’s response defending itself that is targeting the terrorists who are raining down rockets on Israel.”

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian affairs Hady Amr is slated to arrive in Israel today to meet with both Israeli and Palestinian officials amid the ongoing violence.

House Republicans voted yesterday to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position in the party.

Republican members of Congress questioned former Secretary of State John Kerry yesterday about leaked comments from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Kerry denied ever speaking with Zarif about Israeli strikes in Syria: “I never had a discussion with him about Israel with respect to attacks or anything. No. I told you. That’s the end of the story.”

Eight candidates in the New York City mayoral Democratic primary will face off in a televised debate tonight at 7 p.m. ET.