big apple politics

Mark Levine, New York’s wonky pandemic darling, makes his bid for Manhattan borough president

Mark Levine (Courtesy)

Before the pandemic, Mark Levine, a New York City councilmember who is running for Manhattan borough president, was viewed as an ambitious lawmaker with a strong progressive bent. But his profile has risen dramatically as he has become one of New York’s most trusted resources on COVID-19 — an unlikely role for a politician with no experience in medicine. But as the virus hit, Levine emerged as an early voice of reason, urging caution and championing science from his widely followed Twitter feed while earning praise as “the Anthony Fauci of the New York City Council.” “I’m going to be a public health warrior for the rest of my life,” Levine said in a recent interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel. “As borough president, I will fight really hard for a full and just recovery from this pandemic.”

High marks: As the vaccine rollout continues apace, Levine’s social media presence has transformed into a veritable catalogue of available appointments. “His platform has become one of the most important to follow for up-to-date information around vaccine access,” said Dara Kass, an associate clinical professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. “I have seen him absolutely shine as a leader through this pandemic.” David Greenfield, the Met Council CEO and former city councilmember, said Levine “has attracted a citywide following” during the pandemic. “That has made him tremendously popular even outside of Manhattan.”

Primary momentum: That reputation will no doubt serve Levine well as he competes in the Democratic primary for Manhattan borough president. The 51-year-old announced his candidacy in January 2020 and has raked in endorsements from a number of prominent figures such as City Comptroller Scott Stringer. Though Levine was initially somewhat cavalier about the pandemic, denouncing COVID-19 “fear mongering” in an early-February Twitter message, his rhetoric quickly shifted when he and his wife contracted the virus. “It undoubtedly makes it more real and gives me authority to say that this is anything but just like the flu,” he said. “I see my role, as standing up for science, for equity, for compassion.”

Sweeping change: Levine sees an opportunity in the wake of the pandemic to advance sweeping change, calling for investment in universal healthcare and an expansion of the city’s parks. Whether he can enact such priorities as Manhattan borough president depends on how effectively he can wield the limited number of responsibilities that fall under his purview. “What it really all adds up to is a very powerful platform for organizing, and this is how I’ve led in the council,” Levine said. “We enacted right to counsel for tenants, really historic legislation, because I led a three-year organizing campaign. I think that my record as chair of the Jewish caucus proves that I can take on a role that has been seen as ceremonial and use it to organize for impact.”

‘Pursuit of justice’: Throughout his four years leading the Jewish caucus, Levine worked to address Jewish poverty and raise awareness around antisemitism. He also visited Israel on a delegation of council members. “We came under attack for that,” Levine recalled. “There’s a real double standard.” Levine, who has family in Israel, is fluent in Hebrew, viewing the language as “a central part” of his Jewish identity. “A phrase which motivates me every day when I get out of bed to do this work is tzedek tzedek tirdof,” he said, referring to a line from Deuteronomy that translates to “Justice, justice you shall pursue.” “It’s the pursuit of justice,” Levine told JI, “which our sages have taught us is such an essential value.”



