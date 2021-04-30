Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Friday morning!
At least 45 people were killed overnight in Israel in a stampede at Mount Meron in the country’s north, where tens of thousands had gathered to celebrate Lag B’Omer.
The incident, which left more than 100 injured, is one of the deadliest civilian disasters in Israel’s history. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for Sunday to be a national day of mourning for the victims.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced yesterday the official delay of the upcoming national elections, blaming Israeli uncertainty over allowing voting in east Jerusalem.
But many officials speculated that Abbas was motivated in part by concerns that his Fatah party would lose ground to splinter groups as well as to Hamas.
Secretary of State Tony Blinkenmet with Mossad chief Yossi Cohen in Washington yesterday to discuss Israeli concerns about Iranian nuclear activities.
State Department spokesman Ned Pricetold reporters yesterday that talks in Vienna are making progress, but that the sides “are not on the cusp of any breakthrough.”
The governors of Idaho and West Virginia both signed anti-BDS bills into law this week, bringing the number of states with anti-BDS legislation to 33.
The Senate confirmed Victoria Nuland as under secretary of state for political affairs by unanimous consent yesterday, bypassing a recorded vote on her nomination.
Nineteen Republican senators wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to investigate former Secretary of State John Kerry for allegedly leaking information about Israeli strikes in Syria to Iran, which Kerry vehemently denies.
The Anti-Defamation League is holding its annual National Leadership Summit this weekend, with speakers including Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
upon review
Biden’s first 100 days according to the Saban Forum crowd
Up until 2018, Beltway insiders might expect high-level conversations on foreign policy and the Middle East to take place at the Saban Forum, a long-running invite-only conference bringing together policy experts, high-ranking officials and lawmakers from the U.S. and Israel. Since the Saban Forum won’t gather its distinct selection of Middle East experts this year, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch polled the Saban Forum crowd with a simple question at the 100-day point of the new administration: When it comes to foreign policy and the Middle East, how is President Joe Biden doing?
Not personal: The Biden administration has approached the Israeli-Palestinian peace process with less zeal than its two most recent predecessors, which were both quick to stake their ground on the issue and attempt to reach a solution. “The truth is that, at least so far, I don’t think we’re seeing the same kind of clashes that we saw in the Obama-Netanyahu relationship,” said Israel Policy Forum board chair Susie Gelman. “It’s unquestionable, [Biden’s] commitment to the relationship between the United States and Israel. He’s made it very clear that that is something he intends to maintain, and hopefully strengthen.”
Stark contrast: “President Biden’s responsible leadership, strategic policymaking and fundamental civility have been on full display these past 100 days, in stark contrast to the turbulent and chaotic Trump years,” Haim Saban told JI. “In terms of the U.S.-Israel relationship, I remain pleased that President Biden and his administration have emphasized time and again their unyielding support for Israel’s safety and security, directly engaged with the Israelis on core issues of national importance, and rebuffed fringe calls to condition U.S. aid to Israel.”
Next 100 days: The White House has made clear that it views returning to the 2015 Iran deal, which was a campaign talking point for Biden, as a priority. Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, told JI that Biden “gets good marks from J Street for articulating good intentions regarding their policy direction during the first hundred days.” The real test, Ben-Ami said, “is likely to come in the second hundred days. Will those good intentions be translated into an actual agreement that enables both the U.S. and Iran to return to full compliance with the JCPOA, and which paves the way for subsequent diplomacy?”
Not convincing: Dani Dayan, Israel’s former consul-general in New York, said he worries Biden is looking to get back into deal too quickly. Still, Dayan does not expect Israel to mount as much of a public opposition as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did in 2015, when he angered Democrats by speaking to Congress at the invitation of then-House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), who had not informed then-President Obama of the invitation. “Unfortunately it seems that President Biden has decided to return to the JCPOA ‘as is.’ If he believes he will be able to extend, later, the scope of the agreement — I doubt this is a strategy [that] will succeed,” Dayan argued. “However, I assume this time Israel will be less confrontational in its attitude towards the administration. I don’t foresee Netanyahu speaking in Congress… Also, the political chaos in Israel itself makes it more difficult for Israel to launch a strong diplomatic initiative.”
Saban status: The off-the-record Saban Forum was hosted annually at the ritzy Willard InterContinental, a hotel across the street from the White House, until 2017. Speculation abounded that the conference was canceled due to the election of former President Donald Trump. “This is a common misperception. It really is not the case,” said Natan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, which organized the forum with backing from media mogul and Democratic megadonor Haim Saban. Sachs explained that Brookings, in conjunction with Saban, made the decision to pause the conference “while on a high note” because, he argued, “institutions never know when to quit.” He noted that the decision was not to cancel the conference altogether, but rather to put it on pause — and while there are no current plans to resume the annual event, it could come back in the future.
lone star race
Buoyed by Trump endorsement, Susan Wright expected to glide into Texas congressional runoff
On Saturday, voters in Texas’s 6th congressional district in the outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will narrow down the field of nearly two dozen candidates vying to replace Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), who died of COVID-19 in early February. With such a large field in the special election, a final resolution to the race is not likely to happen on Saturday, and a runoff between the top two finishers is all but assured, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod.
Trump intervention: On Monday, former President Donald Trump shook up the race with a last-minute endorsement of Susan Wright, a local GOP operative and the widow of the late congressman, dealing a blow to former Health and Human Services Chief of Staff Brian Harrison. Trump ramped up his involvement later in the week with a virtual town hall for Wright’s campaign on Thursday. It’s unclear, however, how much of an impact this last-minute push for Wright will actually have on the race, due in part to the large number of people who cast their ballots before early voting ended on Tuesday. The early votes are expected to constitute a majority of the total vote in the election — potentially up to 75% of the overall ballots, according to Mark Jones, a political science fellow at Rice University.
Backing the winning horse: Although several GOP candidates in the race were actively vying for Trump’s attention and support, local analysts say the former president’s endorsement is likely more reflective of the fact that Wright is seen as a serious contender rather than of political dynamics within the race or the Republican Party. “Trump is very concerned that his batting average be as high as possible,” said Cal Jillson, a political science professor at SMU. “Trump would not be reluctant to endorse the person he already thought was going to win. So it wouldn’t be the endorsement that put Susan Wright over the top. It would be Trump’s recognition that she was likely to be the Republican nominee and you pick up an easy win.”
State of play: Polling in the race has been mostly consistent, showing Wright and Democratic organizer and former journalist Jana Lynne Sanchez several percentage points ahead of the rest of the pack. But with so many candidates and relatively low margins, local experts remain somewhat divided over how Saturday’s results will pan out. Jones envisions three potential runoff opponents for Wright — Sanchez, Republican State Rep. Jake Ellzey and Democratic nonprofit leader and educator Shawn Lassiter. In any scenario, Wright is likely to emerge victorious following the runoff.
digital romance
Meet the CoronaCrush couples who got engaged in quarantine
Last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, a group of friends in New York and Israel were hanging out on Zoom, discussing the daunting prospect of dating in lockdown. The product of their conversation was CoronaCrush, a private Facebook group for Jewish singles looking to couple up in quarantine. Within a week or so, CoronaCrush had attracted some 2,600 members from around the globe, a digital repository of hopeful personal ads posted in an uncertain time. There are now some 20,000 users — and seven couples who first met on CoronaCrush have since gotten engaged. Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel spoke with three engaged couples about how they found love in an age of isolation.
Auspicious park date: Daniella Cohen, a 27-year-old grant writer in Jerusalem, wasn’t getting her hopes up about finding a partner when she began scrolling through CoronaCrush while confined to her apartment last year. Then she happened upon Betzalel Silver, a 34-year-old software developer living about an hour’s drive away. After messaging on Facebook, they agreed to meet in a Jerusalem park in May. The scene, in retrospect, was almost too auspicious. “There were like three other proposals happening there and a renewing of vows under this chuppa,” Cohen recalled. They got engaged in February. “I wanted to keep it as much a secret as I could,” said Silver, who proposed at a winetasting and wrote a song for the occasion. “I’m going to sing it also at the wedding in two months.”
Crossing the border: Sivan Bokobza, a 26-year-old phlebotomist in Cedarhurst, N.Y., was nervous about whether she would connect with Toronto-based e-commerce professional Lior Ohayon, 28, when he flew out to meet her last July. Her fears were unfounded. “We connected instantly,” said Ohayon. “The first time we met I pretty much just asked her to be my girlfriend.” Things progressed quickly from there. Ohayon proposed last month at a romantic lookout in Tulum, Mexico, and they plan to wed in August. “I could have never predicted,” Bokobza marveled, “that I would meet a stranger on Facebook during a pandemic in a group made to bring strangers together during a pandemic.”
Tennessee for two: Drew Feldman, 30, and Danielle Lavey, 28, had been talking via Zoom for about a month after connecting on CoronaCrush when they decided to meet in person. Feldman, a filmmaker in Dallas, flew to Lavey’s home in Knoxville, Tenn., got a COVID test and decided he had made the right decision in risking his health to meet the woman he now knew he would marry. After a few trips back and forth, he stayed put: “I moved here to date Danielle more seriously and then stuck around.” He asked Lavey to marry him at a surprise backyard movie screening where he aired a short film about their relationship. The wedding is next week. “We’re having an Orthodox wedding with a bluegrass band that’s from Dolly Parton’s hometown,” said Lavey. “We’re probably going to be the first to do that.”
