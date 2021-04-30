upon review

Biden’s first 100 days according to the Saban Forum crowd

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on.

Up until 2018, Beltway insiders might expect high-level conversations on foreign policy and the Middle East to take place at the Saban Forum, a long-running invite-only conference bringing together policy experts, high-ranking officials and lawmakers from the U.S. and Israel. Since the Saban Forum won’t gather its distinct selection of Middle East experts this year, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch polled the Saban Forum crowd with a simple question at the 100-day point of the new administration: When it comes to foreign policy and the Middle East, how is President Joe Biden doing?

Not personal: The Biden administration has approached the Israeli-Palestinian peace process with less zeal than its two most recent predecessors, which were both quick to stake their ground on the issue and attempt to reach a solution. “The truth is that, at least so far, I don’t think we’re seeing the same kind of clashes that we saw in the Obama-Netanyahu relationship,” said Israel Policy Forum board chair Susie Gelman. “It’s unquestionable, [Biden’s] commitment to the relationship between the United States and Israel. He’s made it very clear that that is something he intends to maintain, and hopefully strengthen.”



Stark contrast: “President Biden’s responsible leadership, strategic policymaking and fundamental civility have been on full display these past 100 days, in stark contrast to the turbulent and chaotic Trump years,” Haim Saban told JI. “In terms of the U.S.-Israel relationship, I remain pleased that President Biden and his administration have emphasized time and again their unyielding support for Israel’s safety and security, directly engaged with the Israelis on core issues of national importance, and rebuffed fringe calls to condition U.S. aid to Israel.”

Next 100 days: The White House has made clear that it views returning to the 2015 Iran deal, which was a campaign talking point for Biden, as a priority. Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, told JI that Biden “gets good marks from J Street for articulating good intentions regarding their policy direction during the first hundred days.” The real test, Ben-Ami said, “is likely to come in the second hundred days. Will those good intentions be translated into an actual agreement that enables both the U.S. and Iran to return to full compliance with the JCPOA, and which paves the way for subsequent diplomacy?”

Not convincing: Dani Dayan, Israel’s former consul-general in New York, said he worries Biden is looking to get back into deal too quickly. Still, Dayan does not expect Israel to mount as much of a public opposition as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did in 2015, when he angered Democrats by speaking to Congress at the invitation of then-House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), who had not informed then-President Obama of the invitation. “Unfortunately it seems that President Biden has decided to return to the JCPOA ‘as is.’ If he believes he will be able to extend, later, the scope of the agreement — I doubt this is a strategy [that] will succeed,” Dayan argued. “However, I assume this time Israel will be less confrontational in its attitude towards the administration. I don’t foresee Netanyahu speaking in Congress… Also, the political chaos in Israel itself makes it more difficult for Israel to launch a strong diplomatic initiative.”

Saban status: The off-the-record Saban Forum was hosted annually at the ritzy Willard InterContinental, a hotel across the street from the White House, until 2017. Speculation abounded that the conference was canceled due to the election of former President Donald Trump. “This is a common misperception. It really is not the case,” said Natan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, which organized the forum with backing from media mogul and Democratic megadonor Haim Saban. Sachs explained that Brookings, in conjunction with Saban, made the decision to pause the conference “while on a high note” because, he argued, “institutions never know when to quit.” He noted that the decision was not to cancel the conference altogether, but rather to put it on pause — and while there are no current plans to resume the annual event, it could come back in the future.

Read the full feature here.