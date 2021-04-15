big tent

Andrew Garbarino, Long Island’s heir to Pete King

Freshman Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY)

Former Rep. Peter King (R-NY) retired in January after 14 terms in Congress, citing the “toxic” political atmosphere in Washington. Three days after King left office, his successor, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), was locked in his office in the Longworth House Office Building for eight hours as rioters stormed the Capitol building. “You couldn’t believe what you were seeing,” Garbarino, a 36-year-old former attorney, recalled in a recent interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.

Finish the job: According to Garbarino, that tumultuous introduction to the Hill only strengthened his resolve to return that night to the House floor and certify the election results in favor of Joe Biden. “The goal was to stop us and it didn’t,” he said. “Whether people were for objection or for certification, the fact that we went back in that night and finished our job, I think, with all the broken glass and everything, that was the best part about that day.” Garbarino acknowledged that former President Donald Trump “is going to have an effect on the party” going forward, but said the GOP was a “big tent” and could make room for a wide range of voices. “I think he’ll be around for a while,” Garbarino said of the former president. “But he’s not the only leader left.”

Across the aisle: Garbarino — who touts his membership in the Problem Solvers Caucus and says he has already co-sponsored bills with a Democratic member of New York’s congressional delegation, Rep. Kathleen Rice — seems eager to present himself as a moderate willing to reach across the aisle. In conversation with JI, he emphasized his connections with lawmakers across the ideological spectrum, including freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY). “I love Mondaire,” said Garbarino. “He and I don’t agree on a lot of stuff, but it doesn’t stop us from trying to work together on stuff we do, and I think that’s what’s great,” Garbarino elaborated. “We’ll figure out what we can work together on and try to get it done, because getting something done is better than getting nothing done.”

Global view: Garbarino offered a mixed evaluation of President Joe Biden’s geopolitical approach so far. He approves, for instance, of Biden’s faith in international aid as a meaningful foreign policy tool. “A lot of Republicans tend to go against foreign aid,” Garbarino said. “I’m not, because we’re not playing in a vacuum here. If we don’t get involved, China and Russia are, and we need to compete with that.” But he also believes there is room for improvement, arguing that Biden should increase funding for cybersecurity protections while expressing concern with the president’s effort to bring back the Iran nuclear deal. “I think we need to keep the pressure up,” he said. “I think sanctions work.”

Eye on Israel: The first-term Republican said the Israelis and the Palestinians would have to work out their conflict among themselves if they have any hope of easing tensions. “Listen, I’m an attorney by trade,” Garbarino said. “Anytime an outside group tries to force a settlement on somebody, it doesn’t work.” He added: “The U.S. shouldn’t be forcing terms. No country should be forcing terms. Israel and the Palestinians need to figure it out because, unless they both come to terms, it’s not going to work. You can’t force it, can’t force a settlement on one or the other. If somebody feels like they’ve gotten screwed, if they’ve been bullied into something, they’re going to be very, very upset, and it’s not going to work. It’ll fall apart. The deal always falls apart.”

