podcast playback

Senator Gillibrand joins Jewish Insider’s ‘Limited Liability Podcast’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

On this week’s episode of Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast,” hosts Richard Goldberg and Jarrod Bernstein were joined by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) to discuss her relationship with New York’s Jewish community, the recent allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and her take on how to approach Iran’s continued nuclear development.

Community ties: Gillibrand spoke at length about her ties with New York’s Jewish community. “It’s a very diverse community,” she said. “It’s a community that cares deeply about New York and their fellow citizens. It’s a community that truly believes in the greater good; a lot of the not for profits that are run by Jewish leaders are among the best in the state.” Calling antisemitism an “exponential” and “constant growth across the country,” Gillibrand specifically blamed former President Donald Trump. “When they had the Charlottesville riots and chants were done that were deeply offensive against the Jewish community… President Trump did not stand up to it.” The senator said she tries to “be a galvanizer for legislation and policies to fight antisemitism” in the Senate. “I typically lead the legislation and the bills that relate to fighting against antisemitism at the U.N., which unfortunately, the Human Rights Council is often used as a platform for antisemitism.”

On Cuomo: An early advocate of the #MeToo movement, Gillibrand has come under pressure this week to address the growing sexual harassment claims leveled against Cuomo. Calling the allegations “obviously serious” and “deeply concerning,” the Albany native offered her support for the independent investigation requested by New York Attorney General Tish James. “I support her doing that. And I think that is the appropriate next step to allow people to be heard and allow facts to be gathered.” Gillibrand said “many survivors, men and women, who have endured sexual violence, sexual harassment in the workplace, when they told the authorities what happened to them, they were disbelieved. And so the investigation never took place. So justice had no possibility of ever being done.”

On Iran: Gillibrand reiterated her opposition to Trump withdrawing from the 2015 Iran deal, explaining that her support for the deal fit with the evidence presented to Congress. “I sit on the Armed Services Committee, I now also sit on the Intelligence Committee, and at that time, our national security experts — our CIA, our Department of Defense — all said that the deal made such a better position for America in terms of national security,” she explained, “because we would gain all the knowledge of the minds, the mills, the centrifuges, the production, and we’d have hands on eyes on each production facility and and that they believed was the kind of intelligence that could not be passed up for any future conflict that might be necessary if Iran did breach… So that’s why I supported it. If we’re going to enter into it again, we need to have the same national security priorities.”

Lightning round: Favorite Yiddish word? Chutzpah. Books she’s currently reading? Presidents of War: The Epic Story, from 1807 to Modern Timesby Michael Beschloss and Ender’s Gameby Orson Scott Card (with her son). Favorite upstate New York delicacy? Apples, especially Honeycrisp and McIntosh, and Stewart’s ice cream. Most admired senator past or present? Former Sens. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) and Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY).

Listen to the full episode here.