In a landmark decision, Israel’s Supreme Court ruled 8-1 yesterday in favor of recognizing non-Orthodox conversions for the sake of granting citizenship.

The ruling was met with a flurry of condemnation by haredi lawmakers as well as both Israeli chief rabbis. The Likud Party said the decision “endangers the Law of Return,” while Opposition Leader Yair Lapid welcomed the move, saying that Israel needs to “fully equalize the rights of all streams of Judaism — Orthodox, Reform and Conservative.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet weighed in on the decision.

The justices noted in their decision that they waited 15 years to issue a ruling, during which the Knesset dragged its feet on the issue, and did not advance legislation to address it. The Knesset has previously floated legislation that would allow it to override High Court decisions.

In Washington, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 15-7 yesterday to advance Merrick Garland’s nomination as attorney general. Garland is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate later this week.

Congressional Democrats appear split over the Biden administration’s decision not to punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Mark Warner (D-VA) appeared supportive of President Joe Biden’s decision. But Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said Bin Salman must be punished for his role in the attack, or other nations will perceive that it is “open season on journalists.”

Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Andy Kim (D-NJ) introduced a bill to prohibit Bin Salman from traveling to the U.S. without a special exception granted by the president, and to force the president to suspend aid to Riyadh if it violates human rights.

In a statement, Malinowski said: “It undercuts our message to Saudi Arabia if we accuse [Bin Salman] of the crime and then do nothing to hold him accountable… the law is clear that the secretary of state must apply a visa ban on persons he knows are linked to gross human rights abuses — exactly what the Khashoggi report lays out.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters yesterday that the U.S. would like to encourage “forging a historic peace” between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but only if Riyadh “respects America’s values.”