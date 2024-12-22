Trump taps Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for policy

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

How the Antisemitism Awareness Act fell apart

The Palestinian Authority’s fight for survival in the West... Bank — and its implications for Gaza

Trump brings the majlis to Mar-a-Lago

Maryland state legislator blasts Van Hollen at JCRC breakfas...t

Ireland’s chilly relations towards Israel turning more hos...tile

FBI admits error for saying graduating National Academy stud...ent from ‘State of Palestine’

How Australia went from ‘goldene medina’ to ‘vitriol a...nd vilification’ of Jews

Assad regime’s fall ‘tremendously resets the table of se...curity in the Middle East,’ former top Pentagon official says

Columbia professor resigns after university allows anti-Isra...el academic to continue teaching course on Zionism

Israeli officials concerned Assad’s fall risks destabilizi...ng Jordan

Newly elected Rep. Gabe Evans brings Middle East military ex...perience to Capitol Hill

Israel’s culinary ambassador Eyal Shani doubles South Flor...ida footprint with new kosher restaurant

Jeanne Shaheen, who has turned critical of Israel, becomes k...ey foreign policy voice for Senate Dems

Cardin: U.S. should lift Syria sanctions if behavior improve...s from new government

Cruz accuses State Department of influencing U.S. airlines�...� decisions to indefinitely suspend flights to Israel

Leader of U.K. Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch showcases he...r pro-Israel bona fides

From Shabbat surveillance to city council: The rise of an Or...thodox GOP activist in New Jersey

Anthony Weiner mulls political comeback in New York

Jewish leaders outraged after independent school conference ...featured anti-Israel rhetoric

Youngkin says SJP poses ‘a clear and present threat to Jew...ish students and the Jewish community in Virginia’

Linda McMahon meets with senators, addresses approach to fig...hting antisemitism

How Trump met a released American Israeli hostage on his Flo...rida golf course 

House Republicans urge congressional leaders to ensure prohi...bition on UNRWA funding in 2025

Quick Hits

BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATERS

Trump taps Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for policy

Colby opposes direct military action against Iran’s nuclear program, preferring to maintain a policy of containment

Elbridge Colby speaks at the National Conservative Conference in Washington D.C., Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP)

By
Matthew Kassel
December 22, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he had tapped Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for policy in his next administration, elevating a former Pentagon official whose dovish views on Iran have faced scrutiny from some pro-Israel conservatives.

In a statement, Trump described Colby as a “highly respected advocate for our America First foreign and defense policy,” saying that he “will work closely with my outstanding Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to restore our Military power, and achieve my policy of PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump said in a statement. 

“Bridge served with distinction in the Pentagon in my First Term, leading the effort on my landmark 2018 Defense strategy,” Trump continued, adding that Colby “will make an excellent addition to my team, who will, Make America Great Again!”

Colby, who served as a deputy assistant secretary of defense in Trump’s first administration, had been expected to land another Pentagon posting, even as he has drawn criticism from more hawkish Republicans over his analysis of Iran — which he sees as a less urgent threat to American national security interests than China. 

Notably, he has opposed direct military action against Iran, while arguing that containing a nuclear Iran “is an eminently plausible and practical objective.”

“If Iran’s provocations need to be answered, Washington must do so in a way that limits military involvement in the Middle East,” Colby wrote in a 2019 article. “If this means doing less than we might like against Iran, so be it.”

By contrast, Hegseth, a Fox News host and military veteran, has urged Trump to bomb Iran.

Trump and his team have also indicated that the president-elect is planning to return to a maximum pressure campaign against Iran, and is reportedly weighing preventive airstrikes to contain Iran’s nuclear program.

After he left the Trump administration in 2018, Colby worked for WestExec Advisors, a consulting firm co-founded by Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Colby has also served as a partner at the Marathon Initiative, a think-tank he co-founded. 

In recent weeks, he had drawn support from prominent MAGA backers such as Tucker Carlson and Vivek Ramaswamy, who raised hopes he would join the administration.

“I am profoundly honored by and grateful to President @realdonaldtrump for nominating me to serve as his Under Secretary of Defense for Policy,” Colby posted to X on Sunday. 

“If confirmed by the Senate, it would be an exceptional privilege to work with @petehegseth and his team to implement President Trump’s vitally necessary agenda. As the President has rightly made so clear, it is vital to focus our defense policy on restoring peace through strength and always putting America first.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) called Colby “an excellent choice for perilous times” in a social media post after Trump’s announcement.  

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice