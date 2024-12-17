SACHS ATTACKS

Elon Musk praises Tucker Carlson interview with Jeffrey Sachs featuring antisemitic conspiracy theories

Elon Musk is facing scrutiny for amplifying Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview with Jeffrey Sachs, the Columbia professor who, in a lengthy discussion with the former Fox News host released on Monday, espouses a litany of conspiracy theories about Israel and the broader Middle East, among other spurious claims that have drawn criticism.

“Very interesting interview,” Musk wrote in a post to X, his social media platform, on Monday night, while sharing the conversation with his more than 207 million followers.

Musk’s comment is the latest example of how the brash billionaire tech mogul, who has become one of President-elect Donald Trump’s closest advisors in recent weeks, has stirred controversy for boosting extreme content on X — where he has perhaps most notably endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

In the interview, Sachs, who was once a renowned economist but now frequently promotes conspiracy theories on a range of issues, cast the fall of Syria’s authoritarian regime this month as the culmination of a decades-long plot led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to oppose any Middle Eastern government supporting the creation of a Palestinian state.

“The United States goes to war on his behalf,” he said of Netanyahu, arguing that “Israel has driven so many American wars.”

Invoking a classic antisemitic trope about Jewish control of American politics, Sachs added that the U.S. “gave over Middle East foreign policy to Israel a long time ago, not to U.S. interest, but to Israel’s interest. That is the Israel lobby, and we don’t hear questioning of this at all.”

In the two-hour conversation with Carlson, who has hosted multiple anti-Israel guests on his streaming show, Sachs also claimed Americans were involved in the overthrow by Islamist rebel forces of Bashar Al-Assad, the ruthless Syrian dictator. He had led a “normal, functioning country,” according to Sachs, dismissing claims to the contrary as the product of misleading propaganda.

His comments otherwise touched on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, looming conflict with China and U.S. intelligence agencies, among other topics Carlson has frequently covered with a conspiratorial eye.

Musk, who also approvingly shared comments from Sachs on social media last month and has likewise appeared on Carlson’s show, did not specify in his post if he agreed with Sachs’ views on Israel and the Middle East, which do not align with the incoming Trump administration. Musk did not respond to a request for comment through X. He otherwise could not be reached.

A spokesperson for the Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment about Musk’s comment.

But as a key adviser to Trump who has been tapped to lead a new government efficiency department, his endorsement of the interview raises questions about how Musk’s assessment of Middle East policy could influence the administration’s plans to engage in the region.

Musk’s recent actions suggest he could have a hand, for instance, in helping to shape policy toward Iran — whose ambassador to the United Nations he met with last month for a private discussion that fueled concerns among national security experts. Trump’s team has indicated that it will return to a maximum pressure campaign against Iran — and is reportedly weighing preventive airstrikes to contain its nuclear program.

In the interview with Carlson, meanwhile, Sachs said that war with Iran would be the final stage in what he described as Israel’s effort to “reshape the Middle East in its image,” while claiming that the Islamic Republic “has been asking for peace” and “reaching out to the Biden administration for the last two years.”

While Musk has voiced support for Israel and met with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, he has faced backlash for allowing antisemitism to flourish on X, his social media site. Last year, he helped lend credence to an antisemitic conspiracy theory that is embraced by white nationalists. He later apologized for the offending post.



During the election, Musk, who spent more than $250 million to boost Trump, also funded a GOP super PAC behind a slate of contradictory ads that targeted Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on Israel. The ad campaign, which targeted Jewish and Muslim voters in different states, was criticized by members of both parties as a cynical effort to play both sides of a uniquely polarizing issue.