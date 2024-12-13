House GOP picks Tim Walberg, French Hill to chair Education, Financial Services committees

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Cardin: U.S. should lift Syria sanctions if behavior improve...s from new government

Cruz accuses State Department of influencing U.S. airlines�...� decisions to indefinitely suspend flights to Israel

Leader of U.K. Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch showcases he...r pro-Israel bona fides

From Shabbat surveillance to city council: The rise of an Or...thodox GOP activist in New Jersey

Anthony Weiner mulls political comeback in New York

Youngkin says SJP poses ‘a clear and present threat to Jew...ish students and the Jewish community in Virginia’

Linda McMahon meets with senators, addresses approach to fig...hting antisemitism

How Trump met a released American Israeli hostage on his Flo...rida golf course 

House Republicans urge congressional leaders to ensure prohi...bition on UNRWA funding in 2025

Duckworth lambastes Israeli government, but dismisses Sander...s’ resolutions as ineffectual

End of Assad regime marks ‘fall of the Iranian axis,’ ex...perts say

Mother of British hostage held by Hamas slams U.K. Foreign S...ecretary Lammy

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

The mystery behind Biden’s anti-Israel book purchase

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Quick Hits

chosen chairs

House GOP picks Tim Walberg, French Hill to chair Education, Financial Services committees

Walberg, a longtime member of the Education Committee, has been active in the committee’s investigations of and hearings about antisemitism on college campuses

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) speaks during the House Republicans' news conference on on the EPA rule on EV production in the Capitol on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

By
Marc Rod
December 13, 2024

The House Republican Steering Committee on Thursday recommended Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) as the next chair of the Committee on Education and the Workforce and Rep. French Hill (R-AR) as the next chair of the House Financial Services Committee, selecting two lawmakers with records in support of the Jewish community and Israel for leadership roles on committees with authority over critical portfolios.

The steering committee’s recommendations effectively determine the committee leadership, though the decision must be ratified by House Republicans.

Walberg, a longtime member of the Education Committee, has been active in the committee’s investigations of and hearings about antisemitism on college campuses, including leading a letter to Harvard University President Alan Garber in July criticizing the recommendations Garber’s task force on antisemitism had put forward.

Walberg has also been consistently vocal in calling out issues on campuses around the country. He voted in favor of the Antisemitism Awareness Act.

“The debate that’s going on can be good at times. Demonstrations are normal on college campuses,” he said in an appearance on Newsmax in April. “But when it moves toward violence, and causing certain students — in this case, Jews — to feel in danger in going to the classroom, or in danger of their academic life if they’re  a student that wants to stand up for a peer of theirs who happens to be a Jew, that’s a problem.”

In his state, he condemned the recent antisemitic vandalism and harassment targeting University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker, saying that such activity “cannot be tolerated” and “the perpetrators must be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

And he said he would “work in lockstep” with President-elect Donald Trump to combat the “deep rot within higher education that is promoting hatred and bigotry.”

It remains unclear how Walberg plans to pursue efforts to combat antisemitism in the next Congress; the committee largely concluded its current investigations of a series of elite schools with a sweeping report published at the end of October.

Walberg mentioned antisemitism among his priorities in a statement on his new role, saying the committee will “empower parents, encourage education freedom, combat antisemitism and anti-Americanism on campuses, and bridge the divide between the skills taught and skills required in the modern economy.” 

Hill, who also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has long been active on Middle East issues. In his new role, he’ll have a part to play in efforts to cut off the Iranian regime’s financing and that of its terrorist proxies.

Since Oct. 7, Hill has led bills to require reports to Congress on the assets of top Iranian allies and proxies, sanction producers of the illicit drug Captagon, which helped finance the Iranian and Syrian regimes and cut off Iran’s access to International Monetary Fund financing.

The Iran reporting and Captagon bills passed into law as part of the national security supplemental bill earlier this year.

Hill also led a letter calling for sanctions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency employees who participated in the Oct. 7 attack.

“Iran’s attacks on Israel are the latest example of their terror that continues to plague the world. The Iranian regime is the top sponsor of terrorism who enables terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah to carry out their brutal attacks against innocent civilians in the Middle East and beyond,” Hill said after the House passed his bill on Iranian leaders’ finances. “The United States must take action to assess the finances of Iran’s authoritarian leaders and crack down on financial institutions that are connected to their funds to hinder their terror financing abilities.”

Hill is the co-chair of the congressional hostage task force, in which role he has hosted and met with the families of hostages being held in Gaza and has led legislation and a vigil in support of the hostages. Prior to Oct. 7, Hill told Jewish Insider he had pressured Palestinian officials in person on the Palestinian Authority’s martyr payments.”

Hill, a strong supporter of cryptocurrency, has downplayed the need for stronger regulation of the digital currencies to prevent their use in terrorist financing. In a hearing earlier this year, he pushed back on the notion that cryptocurrency had been a significant financing method for Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice