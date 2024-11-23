fbpx
conflicting accounts

Netanyahu: Claim, made by Trump, about Israeli withdrawal from Soleimani assassination ‘false’

Israeli PMO statement comes in response to Channel 12 report replaying Trump’s accusation that Netanyahu ‘let us down’

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House September 15, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

By
Tamara Zieve
November 23, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday that the accusation that Israel pulled out at the last minute from the plan to assassinate Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020, leaving the U.S. to do it alone — after Soleimani had for years been a main target of Israel’s — was “false.”

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office in response to a host of accusations made against Netanyahu in a Channel 12 investigation that featured a comment by President-elect Donald Trump on the matter said “the claim about Soleimani is false.” The statement, which didn’t mention Trump, provided no further details on this matter.

The Channel 12 report about “what Netanyahu knew before Oct. 7 — the warnings about Hamas, the assassinations that weren’t approved and the Iran issue,” replayed a televised comment made by Trump during a campaign rally last year — days after the Oct.7 Hamas terror attacks. During the rally, Trump said, “I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down … but we did the job ourselves, and it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job. And then Bibi tried to take credit for it. That didn’t make me feel too good. But that’s all right.”

Trump told Fox News in an interview earlier this year, “When we took out Soleimani, Israel was supposed to do it with us, two days before the takeout, they said ‘we can’t do it.’… But Israel was a part of it. You know, Bibi was a big part of it, and we had everything planned…”

Netanyahu said following Soleimani’s assassination on Jan 3, 2020, “Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right. Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks.”

“President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly forcefully decisively,” Netanyahu added. “Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense.”

