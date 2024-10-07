NRCC releases online video accusing Democrats of siding with pro-Hamas demonstrators

The video, set to run on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks, includes footage from the Hamas attack and from pro-Hamas demonstrations in the U.S.

The National Republican Campaign Committee is set to begin running a social media video on Monday, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, targeting swing-seat Jewish voters with graphic footage from the Hamas attack and pro-Hamas demonstrations in the United States. The video accuses Democrats of endangering Israel and siding with or refusing to condemn such demonstrations.

The video opens with now-infamous videos of Israelis being kidnapped by Hamas militants and dragged back to Gaza, as well as pictures of dead bodies and bloodied beds left in Hamas’ wake. Those images are accompanied by voice-overs from news clips from Oct. 7.

The video then features video from Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel last week, with onscreen text noting that the attacks on Israel are still ongoing.

That’s followed by images from pro-Hamas protests in the U.S, including a man carrying a Hamas flag in Washington, D.C., a demonstrator in New York holding up a picture of a swastika on their phone, a burning American flag and demonstrators beating unidentified individuals, menacing police officers, beating on the doors to a building, blocking traffic, holding up “from the river to the sea” signs and chanting “long live Hamas.”

These videos are interspersed with clips of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) describing Israel as a “racist state” — a 2023 comment which she has since walked back amid criticism from Democratic leadership — and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) saying that “the Israeli government is an apartheid regime.”

“Extreme Democrats put Israeli lives in danger with their antisemitic rhetoric. With their votes. With their refusal to condemn hate,” onscreen text proclaims. “Republicans mourn with Israel. We stand with Israel.”

The video compares the demonstrations to pro-Nazi demonstrations in the U.S. in the 1930s, with an unidentified voice describing the demonstrators as “a death cult.”

The NRCC plans to utilize the video, which will be published on social media but will not be accompanied by any ad spending, in districts with significant Jewish populations, including Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, California’s 27th, California’s 45th, Michigan’s 7th, Michigan’s 10th, New Jersey’s 7th, New York’s 4th, New York’s 17th, New York’s 18th, New York’s 19th, Pennsylvania’s 7th and Pennsylvania’s 8th.

“Extreme House Democrats undermined our ally Israel instead of standing with them in their darkest hour,” NRCC communications director Jack Pandol said in a statement. “We must never forget the tragedy of October 7 and remain clear eyed about the critical importance of the US-Israel relationship.”

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee communications director Courtney Rice responded: “It’s shameful that the NRCC would politicize antisemitism for their own political gain, yet refuse to condemn the vile antisemitic tropes coming from members of their own party like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump.”

The video’s use of graphic Oct. 7 footage mirrors an advertisement the Republican Jewish Coalition began running last week that targets Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race.