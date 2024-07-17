The GOP’s split screen on antisemitism

The Republican convention has featured strong rhetoric against antisemitism alongside speakers who have trafficked in it

MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Convention, which kicked off on Monday, is elevating several speakers who have espoused antisemitic rhetoric — from Tucker Carlson to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — to primetime roles.

At the same time, the convention is featuring party leaders speaking out against campus antisemitism, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who denounced the “vile antisemitism” in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on what she called “our most precious ally Israel,” while touting her grilling of college administrators in congressional hearings.

The ideological split screen on antisemitism is a reflection of how the traditional and MAGA wings of the Republican Party are coexisting, however uncomfortably, in former President Donald Trump’s GOP.

On Wednesday, a recent Harvard graduate, Shabbos Kestenbaum, is expected to share his experiences with rising antisemitism on college campuses amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He has said he agreed to address the RNC because “the Democratic Party has abandoned me.”

But even as the GOP has invited some Jewish students to take the stage this week, the four-day event has also given prominent placement to speakers accused of promoting antisemitic tropes, including Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of the pro-Trump campus group Turning Point USA, who has stirred controversy for defending Elon Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory, among other things.

Along with Kirk, the Republican convention on Monday featured Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor of North Carolina now running for governor, whose extensive history of antisemitic comments has long raised concerns among Jewish community members in his state.

In past social media comments, Robinson has invoked antisemitic stereotypes, downplayed Nazi atrocities and flirted with Holocaust denialism. He has compared the toppling of a Confederate statue to Kristallnacht and once shared a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler, among other incendiary comments.

For her part, Greene, who also spoke on Monday, once memorably suggested that California wildfires were caused by a space laser controlled by a Jewish banking family. During her time in office, the Georgia Republican has also spoken at a white nationalist conference hosted by a prominent Holocaust denier, among other things.

A spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League called the lineup “disturbing,” noting that some of the speakers selected by the GOP “have a history of stoking hateful conspiracy theories, endorsed the white supremacist Great Replacement Theory” and “have ties to a range of right-wing extremists.”

“At a time of escalating tension and intensifying rhetoric, we reiterate our call for both parties to abstain from the weaponized partisanship and to restore decency and decorum to our democracy,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Jewish Insider on Tuesday.

On Monday night, CNN host Jake Tapper, who is Jewish, also criticized the lineup, accusing the GOP of providing a platform for speakers who he said have made “blatantly antisemitic” remarks.

“This is something that the Republican Party has an issue with and they do not reckon with,” he said in a live broadcast from the convention. “We’re going to see this again if the Democrats put up people like this in August,” Tapper added, “and I think it’s beholden upon us to call it out and point it out.”

In her speech on Tuesday night, meanwhile, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley highlighted her concerns over a recent uptick in anti-Jewish prejudice. “The Jewish community is facing an obscene amount of antisemitism,” she told the audience.

The convention, however, is still expected to feature Carlson, the hard-right political commentator and populist figurehead who has spread antisemitic rhetoric and recently interviewed a controversial Palestinian Christian pastor who justified Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai in February, Carlson also said that the U.S. had lost its “moral authority” because it had refused to call for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Despite such criticism, Republicans are largely supportive of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, polling has shown. In his speech at the convention on Tuesday evening, for instance, Matt Brooks, the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, asked the audience to cheer if they back Israel, and drew an enthusiastic response.

“My message here today to the Jewish community is clear,” Brooks said in his remarks. “There is only one pro-Israel party and it’s the Republican Party.”

The RNC did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.