The Jewish community, in the United States and in Israel, spoke with one voice last night in collective mourning of Joe Lieberman, a former longtime Connecticut senator who made history as the first Jewish candidate on a major presidential ticket. He died Wednesday at 82, writes Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch.
Tributes poured in from Jewish leaders, friends and elected officials on the left and the right to honor Lieberman, who won the adoration of the Jewish community during his 2000 vice-presidential campaign as the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore. A foreign policy hawk known for working across the aisle, Lieberman served three terms in the Senate as a Democrat and a fourth as an Independent after beating back a challenge from a more liberal Democrat.
“Joe was as fine an American as they come and one of the most decent people I met during my time in Washington,” former President George W. Bush said in a statement. Former President Barack Obama highlighted Lieberman’s role in repealing “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” and passing the Affordable Care Act. “In both cases the politics were difficult, but he stuck to his principles because he knew it was the right thing to do,” Obama wrote on X.
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who was elected to Lieberman’s Senate seat after he retired in 2012, wrote that Connecticut is “shocked” by the news of Lieberman’s death. “In an era of political carbon copies, Joe Lieberman was a singularity. One of one. He fought and won for what he believed was right and for the state he adored,” Murphy wrote on X.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Lieberman an “exemplary public servant, an American patriot and a matchless champion of the Jewish people and the Jewish state.” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) described the “honor” of serving as Lieberman’s congressman after he moved to Riverdale.
“Joe was a man of deep integrity who dedicated his life to serving his country,” Gore wrote in a tribute. “It was an honor to stand side-by-side with him on the campaign trail. I’ll remain forever grateful for his tireless efforts to build a better future for America.”
After Gore picked Lieberman as his running mate in 2000, Lieberman delivered a speech highlighting the moment’s historic nature — and what it says about the American people.
“It shows Al’s faith in the tolerance of this diverse nation, in the basic fairness of the American people,” said Lieberman. “I cannot express with words the gratitude that I feel in my heart today as the first Jewish-American to be honored to be a major party candidate for the vice presidency of this blessed United States of America.”
no ordinary joe
Joe Lieberman, Conn. senator and first Jewish VP nominee, dead at 82
Joe Lieberman, who represented Connecticut in the Senate for 24 years and in 2000 ignited a surge of pride in the Jewish community as the first Jewish candidate on a major presidential ticket, died Wednesday. He was 82. He died of complications from a fall, according to his family, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Deep Jewish roots: An Orthodox Jew who observed stringent rules around kashrut and Shabbat, Lieberman didn’t compromise his religious observance during his political career. For rare Senate votes that occurred on Saturdays, Lieberman walked to the U.S. Capitol to cast a vote. He won the adoration and pride of the U.S. Jewish community in 2000 as the running mate to Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore, an election lost by several hundred votes in Florida. Many Jews backed his unsuccessful Democratic presidential primary campaign in 2004.
Political evolution: As the Democratic Party ticked leftward in the post-9/11 era, Lieberman began to find himself alienated from the party that fueled his political career. He served three terms in the Senate as a Democrat after first being elected in 1988. In 2006, he faced a Democratic primary opponent who challenged Lieberman — a foreign policy hawk — over his support for the Iraq war. Lieberman lost the primary but stayed in the race as an Independent, ultimately beating the Democrat to win his fourth and final term in office. Two years later, Lieberman endorsed his Republican colleague John McCain for president in 2008.
Faith foundation: Throughout his career, Lieberman often drew upon his Jewish faith in his public remarks. He published a 2011 book, The Gift of Rest, making the case for the importance of the Sabbath. “My Jewish faith is central to my life. I was raised in a religiously observant family. Given to me by my parents and formed by my rabbis, my faith has provided me with a foundation, an order, and a sense of purpose in my life,” Lieberman said in a 2011 speech at Brigham Young University. “It has much to do with the way I strive to navigate in a constructive way through every day, both personally and professionally, in ways that are large and small.”
Bonus: Commentary’s John Podhoretz reflects on Lieberman’s career and legacy, and laments that the U.S. has “spent the last quarter century doing what we can to rid Washington of exactly the kind of civility and respect Joe Lieberman extended across ideological and partisan boundaries.”
squad struggles
Jewish Dems endorse challengers to Squad members Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush
The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) on Thursday announced its endorsement of primary challengers to two far-left lawmakers, the first time the group — which is closely aligned with the Democratic Party — has backed candidates who are challenging Democratic incumbents, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Vulnerable incumbents: JDCA offered its support to George Latimer, the Westchester County executive who is taking on Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Wesley Bell, a St. Louis prosecutor looking to unseat Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO). Both Bowman and Bush have held strongly anti-Israel views since first elected — and have only amplified their animus since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks. But they are also vulnerable because of scandals that are unrelated to Israel. Bush is under criminal investigation over alleged misspending of federal security money. Bowman pled guilty to a misdemeanor for pulling a fire alarm in a House office building.
Jewish American issues: “We understand that Wesley Bell and George Latimer are supporting the priorities that Jewish Americans are prioritizing when they go to the polls,” said JDCA’s communications director, Sam Crystal. “We know that they are fighting for abortion rights and for defending our democracy, and for safer communities and combating gun violence, and health care for all, and in support of Israel and combating antisemitism.”
Focus on winning: Bush and Bowman are not the only members of the far-left Squad who are facing primary challengers. But JDCA chose to throw its support behind them because it views their races as very winnable. Left off the endorsement list is Democrat Bhavini Patel, who is running against Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) in next month’s Pennsylvania primary. Lee has faced similar controversies over her strident criticisms of Israel and associations with antisemitic groups. Crystal declined to comment on the Pennsylvania race but, when asked about it, said JDCA is opting to focus on “competitive” races.
connecticut connection
Jahana Hayes defends meeting with CAIR chapter, praise for anti-Israel group
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) doubled down this week on her decision to meet with the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, as well as other past praise of CAIR, amid a renewed wave of criticism, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
The latest: Hayes has been facing criticism this week from a Republican state senator and an adviser to her Republican opponent, George Logan, over a December meeting with CAIR’s Connecticut chapter and a 2019 letter praising CAIR.
Defense: In response, Hayes acknowledged on a local radio show on Monday that CAIR’s “national leader made some inflammatory comments and showed some support of Hamas,” but argued that it’s “crazy” to accuse her of supporting terrorism because she met with CAIR’s Connecticut chapter. “To associate me with a terrorist group is outrageous. It is completely outrageous, and they just create these narratives, so I am going to create a contrast, every chance I get,” Hayes said.
Taking meetings: “Just like I said and have been saying all along, it is literally my job as the congresswoman to talk to people who have differing viewpoints, who have different opinions [than] me and these members of the Muslim community have family members in Palestine, that they were concerned about and they requested a meeting with their congresswoman that I took,” she continued. She said that the letter was “thanking [CAIR] for their work to combat Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate.”
nashville noise
Four Vanderbilt students arrested, charged with assault, vandalism over anti-Israel activity
Four Vanderbilt University students were arrested on Wednesday morning after staging a “sit-in” at the university’s main administration building for nearly 24 hours, demanding that the Tennessee school divest from companies that operate in Israel. Local Nashville police charged three students with Class A misdemeanor assault after pushing a community service officer and a Vanderbilt faculty member who offered to meet with them as they rushed Kirkland Hall on Tuesday, a Vanderbilt spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen, reporting for Jewish Insider. A fourth student has been charged with vandalism after breaking a window on the building’s exterior on Tuesday night.
Suspended students: Some two dozen students who participated in the protest inside Kirkland Hall — nearly all of them donning masks — took over Chancellor Daniel Diermeier’s office, located in Kirkland. They eventually were removed early Wednesday morning after forcibly entering the building shortly after 9 a.m. the previous day. All of the protest participants who breached the building will be placed on interim suspension, the Vanderbilt spokesperson said.
Background: The demonstration, organized by the Vanderbilt Divest Coalition, was a response to the administration’s move to quash a first-time BDS referendum, scheduled to take place on Monday; administrators said that a boycott of Israel would violate Tennessee state law and jeopardize the state and federal funding the school receives.
Read the full story here.
Growing List: The House Education and Workforce Committee on Wednesday requested documents from Rutgers University on its handling of antisemitism on its campuses, the sixth school and the second public college targeted under the committee’s growing antisemitism probe, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
speaking out
The lonely Democrats opposing Biden’s U.N. vote abstention
Few Democratic lawmakers, even staunch supporters of Israel, have thus far publicly criticized the Biden administration’s decision to abstain from a United Nations Security Council vote earlier this week calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. So far, there have been just a few notable exceptions — some of whom have blasted the administration in strident terms.
Appalling: “It’s appalling the U.S. allowed passage of a resolution that fails to condemn Hamas,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said on X after Monday’s vote. “The UN has always been unwilling to condemn this group of terrorists, cowards and rapists. We must stand with Israel and stop pandering to the political fringe or Hamas apologists.”
Emboldening Hamas: “I fear that yesterday’s abstention will only embolden Hamas and delay the safe return of the hostages — including the Americans,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said in a statement a day after the vote. “I’m shocked that the Administration allowed the biased-UN to pass a resolution that failed to criticize Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, that five months ago, brutally killed, raped, burned alive, and kidnapped more than 1,200 civilians. The resolution also called for an unconditional ceasefire without requiring the release of the hostages.” Gottheimer linked the U.N. vote to Hamas’ decision to walk away from hostage talks.
Distancing: Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to cancel a delegation of Israeli officials to the U.S. in response to the abstention, told JI on Wednesday that he also had concerns about the abstention. “Instead of holding Hamas accountable, this resolution has — foreseeably — been read as an indictment of Israel, so I would have preferred a veto as this is clearly an unfair indictment,” Sherman said, noting that the resolution “does not make the ceasefire conditional on the hostages’ release, thus undermining the U.S.’s own bargaining position.”
Travel plans: It’s a busy week so far for lawmakers visiting Israel: Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rick Scott (R-FL) and Reps. Jim Costa (D-CA), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Norma Torres (D-CA), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Valerie Foushee (D-NC), Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) have all met with Netanyahu in recent days.
security alert
Jewish communal groups reiterate concerns about security grant funding cut
In a new joint statement on Wednesday, Jewish communal groups again expressed concerns about Congress’ decision last week to cut funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program by more than $30 million in 2024 — about 10% from the previous fiscal year, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Significant challenge: “The cut in NSGP funding presents a significant challenge to the safety of our communities at a time when threats to religious and nonprofit organizations are at a record high,” the Secure Community Network, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Jewish Federations of North America and Orthodox Union said in the statement.
Next steps: They urged Congress to “prioritize additional funding to make the NSGP program whole,” urging that any national security supplemental bill “must include funding for the NSGP and there must be increased funding for NSGP in the FY2025 appropriations bill.” They also urged organizations, including potential NSGP applicants, to prioritize “preparedness, high-quality application submissions, and the continued advocacy for the protection of all communities against hate and violence.”
