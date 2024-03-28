Worthy Reads

The ‘Wonkocracy’ is Dead: In Tablet, Walter Russell Mead considers the end of the century-long “wonk” era amid a societal evolution away from the idea of merit- and rules-based advancement. “This has all gotten more bitter in recent decades because positions in the wonkocracy have become, with the sad exceptions of journalism and the academy, much more lucrative. As our economy evolves and society becomes more complex, the services provided by the learned professions are in greater demand. The upper middle class is more affluent, larger and more visible than it used to be — and naturally enough it is more widely and more bitterly resented. In detail, both the populist diagnoses and prescriptions coming from the left and right are often mistaken. But the populist resentment of the sleek, self-interested reign of rule-following meme processors for whom blue chip academic credentials are the modern equivalent of patents of nobility, conferring a legitimate right to rule over the unwashed masses, is too deeply grounded in human nature to fade away. The peasants have added smartphones to their traditional weapons of pitchforks and torches, and they are in no mood to peacefully disperse to their hovels.” [Tablet]

Heeding Hamas: In The Wall Street Journal, Bernard-Henri Lévy mulls what could happen if Israel bends to international pressure to end the war before Hamas has been defeated. “Hamas would declare victory — on the verge of defeat, then the next minute revived. These criminals against humanity would emerge from their tunnels triumphant after playing with the lives not only of the 250 Israelis captured on Oct. 7, but also of their own citizens, whom they transformed into human shields. The Arab street would view Hamas terrorists as resistance fighters. In Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — nations that signed the Abraham Accords or were leaning toward doing so — Hamas’s prestige would be enhanced. In the West Bank as in Gaza, Hamas would quickly eclipse the corrupt and ineffective Palestinian Authority, whose image would pale next to the twin aura of martyrdom and endurance in which Hamas would cloak itself. After that, no diplomatic or military strategy would prevail against the iron law of people converted into mobs and mobs into packs. None of the experts’ extravagant plans for an international stabilization force, an interim Arab authority, or a technocratic government presiding over the reconstruction of Gaza would stand long against the blast effect created by the last-minute return of this group of criminals adorned with the most heroic of virtues.” [WSJ]

Politico’s Playbook: Vanity Fair’s Charlotte Klein looks at the tensions inside Politico following staff shuffles and management changes that have recentered the newsroom. “While the media business has been in a state of tumult — with industry-watchers even talking about ‘extinction-level’ conditions — Politico’s business model looks comparatively solid. The challenge Politico faces today is one of identity, amid stepped-up competition in Washington and shifting editorial priorities. In its fifth election cycle, Politico is battling onetime colleagues turned rivals for scoops on its traditional turf while trying to fulfill a more global mandate. ‘When we were in Iowa for the Iowa caucus, they were sending out emails about how they were in Davos,’ a former Politico editor, now at another major news outlet, notes. Out of concerns that Politico is losing its edge, the untested leadership team is pushing staffers harder. Some journalists see it as the sharpening and discipline Politico has been lacking; others, as micromanagement bogging down a newsroom built on speed. “We’re having an incredible DNA change with no guarantee that it’ll work,’ says one staffer. ‘There’s no clear vision for what they want from us, and it sort of changes day to day,’ says another. ‘People feel really demoralized and frustrated.’” [VanityFair]



A Tarnished Legacy: In The Atlantic, Haaretz’s Anshel Pfeffer weighs the legacy being forged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “No matter how the war in Gaza ends, what happens in its aftermath, or when Netanyahu’s term finally ends, the prime minister will forever be associated above all with that day and the disastrous war that followed. He will go down as the worst prime minister because he has been catastrophic for Israeli security. … One man’s pursuit of power has diverted Israel from confronting its most urgent priorities: the threat from Iran, the conflict with the Palestinians, the desire to nurture a Westernized society and economy in the most contested corner of the Middle East, the internal contradictions between democracy and religion, the clash between tribal phobias and high-tech hopes. Netanyahu’s obsession with his own destiny as Israel’s protector has caused his country grievous damage.” [TheAtlantic]