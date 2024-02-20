Good Tuesday morning.

In today's Daily Kickoff, we look at the Democratic primary field taking shape in New Jersey, where Rep. Andy Kim and First Lady Tammy Murphy are seeking the seat currently held by Sen. Bob Menendez, and report on the conversations happening in Munich about the Israel-Hamas war.

The IDF released avideoon Monday of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas, along with her sons Ariel and Kfir, taken shortly after their abduction into Gaza from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports. Security footage obtained by the IDF in Khan Younis shows Bibas, along with her two sons, being moved into a car. Her husband, Yarden, who was taken from a separate area of the kibbutz, does not appear in the video. In November, Yarden Bibas appeared in a hostage video in which he was told that his wife and sons had been killed; the IDF has said there is not enough proof to verify Hamas’ claims.

The video marks the first images of Bibas and her sons since footage from Oct. 7 showed the Argentinian-Israeli woman holding the boys and wrapped in a blanket while surrounded by Hamas terrorists.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s chief spokesman, said during a press conference yesterday that the IDF is “very concerned about the fate of Shiri and the children.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the video, saying it is “heart wrenching and reminds us who we are dealing with – the brutal kidnappers of babies.”

“We will settle accounts with them,” he added.

Yarden Bibas’ sister Ofri reacted to Netanyahu’s comments in an interview with Channel 12 last night, saying: “Before we settle accounts with the kidnappers, let’s bring back the hostages. That needs to be the first priority, first of all, they don’t have time and I am really asking leaders of the world, the EU, the prime minister, the cabinet, the president, everyone, to do everything to bring these children home, to bring this family home, together with all the hostages.”

Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, said that Israel will move forward with operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah if the remaining 134 hostages are not released before Ramadan, which begins in mid-March.

Speaking to leaders from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, Gantz backed the Israeli government’s public position against unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood, following weeks of chatter in Washington and London over such a possibility. The U.K. was forced to walk back Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s comments that recognition of a Palestinian state could jump-start discussions on a two-state solution; in Washington, Axios reported last month that the State Department was considering policy options related to unilateral recognition.

“War now, peace later,” Gantz said, later adding, “After October 7, the pathway to regional stability and peace is not through one-sided actions like recognition of a Palestinian state.”

That Gantz, a political moderate to the left of Netanyahu, is backing the government’s continuation of the war undermines criticism from politicians in the U.S. and U.K. who have attempted to frame the war as driven by Netanyahu and the far-right members of his government — even though none of those ministers sit in Israel’s war cabinet.

In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post on Friday by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Peter Welch (D-VT) that focused on humanitarian aid to Gaza, the legislators refer six separate times to the “Netanyahu government” and its operations in Gaza — disregarding that the majority of Israelis, as well as Israel’s ideologically diverse war cabinet, back the war effort.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Novara Mediaover the weekend, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized “Netanyahu and his right-wing lunatic friends” for the situation in Gaza. “Right now, maybe, maybe if we tell Mr. Netanyahu that he’s not getting a check for $10 billion more to continue his aggressive action,” Sanders said, “he and his right-wing friends may decide it is not a good idea to continue to do that.”

Earlier in the weekend, a Qatar-based Hamas official told Reuters that roughly 6,000 of its fighters had been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The number does not include the roughly 1,000 terrorists killed on Oct. 7 in Israel.

An Israeli security official disputed the figure last night, telling JI that the number of Hamas fighters killed is at least 10,000, with an additional 10,000 injured.

Over the weekend, Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) traveled to Israel for meetings with top officials, including Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.