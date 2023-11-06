Daily Kickoff
Good Monday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to some of the Israelis caught up in the largest internal displacement in the country’s history following the Oct. 7 attacks, and spotlight the United Democracy Project’s first forays into the 2024 elections. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Jeff Zucker.
Some of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) Democratic allies are starting to speak out against the lawmaker’s anti-Israel extremism, after she posted a video on Friday accusing President Joe Biden of supporting “genocide” for backing Israel’s war against Hamas. The video also featured footage of a pro-Palestinian rally in Michigan where attendees chanted a slogan widely perceived to be an antisemitic call for the elimination of the State of Israel.
In the video, Tlaib threatens not to support Biden’s reelection in 2024. “Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one,” the congresswoman said, adding, “We will remember in 2024.”
Tlaib also defended her promotion of the slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” in the video on X after receiving widespread criticism. She called the slogan an “aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”
All this was enough for two of Michigan’s leading Democratic officials to call out Tlaib and demand she retract her statement.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a liberal Democrat, wrote on X: “@RashidaTlaib, I have supported and defended you countless times, even when you have said the indefensible, because I believed you to be a good person whose heart was in the right place. But this is so hurtful to so many. Please retract this cruel and hateful remark.”
Nessel’s comments followed an X post by state Senate President Pro Tem Jeremy Moss, a Democrat, who told Tlaib that Hamas uses the “from the river to the sea” slogan as a call to kill all Jews.
And late Sunday, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who is running for the Senate, put out a more delicately worded response critiquing her colleague. “As the only Jewish member of MI’s congressional delegation, I have worked to reach out to Arab & Muslim constituents who I know are feeling fear and anguish right now, & I have tried to reflect that empathy in my approach to this crisis. I ask the same of @RepRashida,” Slotkin wrote on X. “The phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ is one of division & violence, & it is counterproductive to promoting peace.”
It’s not just Michigan Democrats who are calling out Tlaib. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), who is up for reelection in 2024, wrote on X on Sunday: “’From the river to the sea’ is a call for eliminating the state of Israel that rejects a two-state solution & puts Jews in danger. We must reject extremism, no matter which side of the aisle it comes from. America’s support for Israel remains unwavering.” Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) is collecting signatures on a letter that denounces the use of the phrase, which the letter says “is used by many, including Hamas, as a rallying cry for the destruction of the State of Israel and genocide of the Jewish people.”
It’s not the first time Tlaib has run into trouble for using the phrase. In 2020, she retweeted a post including the same slogan, before deleting it amid criticism from the Jewish community — suggesting she’s aware of how the phrase is viewed by the Jewish community.
All this comes as outside pro-Israel Democratic groups are preparing to target Tlaib in 2024. The Democratic Majority for Israel PAC went up with its first ad of the 2024 election last week, attacking Tlaib for being “on the wrong side of history and humanity.”
On Capitol Hill, the ranks of lawmakers supporting a humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza grew to over 100 on Friday, although the calls remain largely relegated to progressives. Nearly 60 lawmakers joined a letter stating that they are “gravely concerned by Israel’s military operation and conduct that fails to limit harm to non-combatants and vulnerable populations,” as well as raising concerns about settler violence in the West Bank and calling for diplomacy to achieve a two-state solution.
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) became the 24th lawmaker to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in a statement on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), while calling for an end to the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza, said on CNN that he doesn’t “know how you can have a permanent cease-fire with an organization like Hamas, which is dedicated to turmoil and chaos and destroying the state of Israel.” Asked what his plan would be to eliminate Hamas, Sanders said he didn’t know, adding that was best left to military experts.
First in JI: Several Jewish organizations are partnering with a major law firm to launch a free legal protection hotline for students who have experienced antisemitism on college campuses, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports. The hotline’s creation is one attempt to remedy the maze of complicated legal and bureaucratic jargon — see our report from last week — facing students who wish to report instances of antisemitism on campus.
CALL, the Campus Antisemitism Legal Line, will be staffed by a team of volunteer lawyers and overseen by Hillel International, the Anti-Defamation League, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Students, parents, faculty members and staff can report an incident online or by texting “CALLhelp” to 51555.
gaza war: day 31
Israeli forces prepare to enter Gaza City
Israeli forces were reportedly preparing to enter Gaza City on Monday after strengthening their perimeter positions over the weekend around the area considered to be the heart of Hamas’ military operations, effectively cutting the Palestinian enclave in two. IDF updates on Monday said that fighter jets had struck some 450 targets in the Gaza Strip, including tunnel infrastructure, observation posts and anti-tank missile launch posts. The IDF also said that ground forces had taken control of at least one Hamas military compound and killed several of the terror group’s commanders. Among those killed, said the army, was Jamal Mussa, whom it said was responsible for Hamas’ special security operations and who had carried out an attack against IDF troops in 1993, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash and Lahav Harkov report.
Israeli death toll: In addition, the Israeli military said eight IDF soldiers were killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of soldiers killed since Israel began its ground incursion a week ago to 33. The army also notified the family of Yam Glass, 20, an observer in the Border Defense Corps who had been thought to be among the 241 hostages in Gaza, that her body had been identified.
No cease-fire: Speaking to troops at the Ramon Air Force Base on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his position that there would be no cease-fire without the return of all the hostages. “This [idea of a cease-fire] should be completely removed from the lexicon,” he said. “We say this to our friends and to our enemies. We will simply continue until we defeat them. We have no alternative.”
gaza daylight
Israel, U.S. differ over Palestinian Authority’s future role in Gaza
The Israeli government and Biden administration offered differing ideas for the Palestinian Authority’s role in a post-Hamas Gaza over the weekend, with Israel seeking “security control” and a senior Israeli official cautioning that the PA wants to “destroy” Israel, while Secretary of State Tony Blinken stressed Washington’s intent to center the PA in conversations about the future of the Palestinian enclave. “No one has any illusions about the Palestinians,” the senior Israeli official told Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov. “The Palestinian Authority wants to destroy the Jewish state in stages and politically, and Hamas wants to do it violently and abruptly.”
Different visions: Once Hamas is removed from Gaza, Israel must have the “ultimate security control” over the Strip, a diplomatic source told reporters at a briefing on Sunday. Blinken visited Ramallah on Sunday as part of his shuttle diplomacy in the region to press for pauses in the fighting between Israel and Hamas for humanitarian aid, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said can only happen if the terrorist organization releases hostages. “Palestinian voices have to be at the center” of shaping the future of Gaza, the West Bank and “ultimately” a Palestinian state, Blinken said following the visit.
Education, education, education: A new study from the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) showed that at least 14 teachers and staff members at schools run by UNRWA — the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants — celebrated the Oct. 7 massacre on social media. One UNRWA teacher living in Gaza called a video of a rocket strike in Israel a “splendid sight.” An UNRWA school’s Facebook page posted a video of a young boy praising Hamas “jihad warriors” and reading from an Islamic Education textbook inciting violence against Israel.
survivor stories
Israel grapples with country’s biggest internal displacement in history
From a distance, Ein Bokek, Israel’s popular vacation spot on the shores of the Dead Sea, looks as picturesque and peaceful as ever. Yet the lowest point on earth – some 60 miles away from the deadly war now raging in Gaza – shows its own signs of war, serving for the past month as a shelter for thousands of Israelis displaced following Hamas’ brutal terror attack on Oct. 7 and Israel’s military response, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.
From Be’eri to Ein Bokek: At the David Hotel, one of the larger hotels in the tourist area, some 900 members of Kibbutz Be’eri – one of the communities hardest hit by Hamas’ atrocities on Oct. 7, with around 100 people murdered and at least 30 held hostage in Gaza – mill about with an energy that belies the usual serene mood of a luxurious resort. A month after their world was literally blown apart, there is no rest or relaxation happening among those staying at the David.
A hotel transformed: In the expansive hotel lobby, a heartbreaking display of photographs of friends and loved ones, including many children, kidnapped by Hamas reminds those who arrive of the sober reality here. Outside, beside the pool, therapists have set up a Zulu healing booth, offering the hotel’s new residents a respite from the nightmare. In the conference hall, volunteer psychologists offer more intensive therapy behind makeshift partitions, and opposite, racks of donated clothing and other goods sit ready to help the people here to rebuild their shattered lives. “We are refugees,” Ayelet Hakim, 55, told JI. “It’s true that we are not on the streets, but we have nowhere to go back to, everything we had was destroyed.”
scoop
United Democracy Project super PAC targets Lee, Bowman, Massie over anti-Israel votes
In its first major investment of the primary cycle, United Democracy Project, a pro-Israel super PAC affiliated with AIPAC, is now running a series of attack ads hitting two left-wing House members as well as a GOP congressman over their stances on the Israel-Hamas conflict, scoops Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.
Bipartisan blitz: The bipartisan group is spending significantly to target Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Summer Lee (D-PA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), a libertarian Republican who frequently opposes pro-Israel legislation. Massie was the only GOP lawmaker to join with nine Democrats, including Bowman and Lee, in voting against a House resolution standing with Israel and condemning Hamas — the main subject of UDP’s slate of ads.
Six-figure ad buys: “Their constituents deserve to know that these members of Congress refused to vote on the House floor to condemn the horrific Hamas terrorism attacks on October 7,” Patrick Dorton, a spokesperson for UDP, said in a statement to JI on Friday. “This is an initial six-figure buy in each of these three districts.”
Opening salvo: The new ads represent an opening salvo from UDP, which spent millions last year, as it gears up for a heated primary cycle in which sharp divisions over Israel are already shaping a number of House races. The Massie spots, which began running on Saturday, are especially notable because UDP has, until now, exclusively targeted Democrats — even as AIPAC has long sparred with the veteran lawmaker.
shipping sanctions
House approves new Iran oil sanctions
The House voted 342-69 on Friday in favor of the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum (SHIP) Act, a package of new Iran sanctions targeting the country’s oil production, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
The votes: All but one of the votes against the bill came from Democrats, including senior caucus members Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-NY) and Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) said she voted against the bill by accident.
The goal: The bill aims to slash Iranian oil revenues, which hit record highs earlier this year and serve as a major source of income for the regime, helping to fund terrorism and other malign activities. It would apply new sanctions on ports that accept sanctioned vessels and anyone who refines, offloads, sells, transports or transfers Iranian oil. The sanctions are targeted squarely at China, the largest importer of Iranian oil.
Concerns: Even some Democrats who supported the legislation expressed concerns about the scope of the sanctions included, and argued that its impacts would be muted if they are not made multilateral. “In today’s interconnected economy, where China is a major player and trading partner of the United States, we cannot be shielded from economic impacts these sanctions might cause,” Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), a co-sponsor of the bill, said on the House floor last week. He also said that the sanctions cannot be “an end in themselves” and that he’d hope to see the presidential waiver provisions — ”one of the strictest standards that can be found in law” — loosened in conference negotiations with the Senate.
Bonus: Thirteen Senate Republicans urged Secretary of State Tony Blinken to pursue a new United Nations Security Council Resolution reinstating the U.N.’s pre-2015 sanctions regime on Iran, including sanctions on its nuclear program and an arms embargo. They also urge the administration to pursue sanctions on Iranian industries including oil and metals. Acknowledging that China and Russia are likely to block this attempt, the letter urges the U.S. to begin conversations with U.S. allies about the path to addressing Iran after the U.N. sanctions regime expires permanently in 2025.
