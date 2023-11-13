Good Monday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the turmoil facing the U.K.’s Labour over party leader Keir Starmer‘s support for Israel, and report on an upcoming screening for senators of footage from Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Enes Kanter Freedom, Rep. Jake Auchincloss and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We Israelis have a secret weapon. We have nowhere else to go.”



It was a remark made by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir to a young senator from Delaware 50 years ago on the eve of the Yom Kippur War.

It’s been invoked repeatedly by President Joe Biden in his public comments since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and is fast becoming the go-to response for Israelis, from Defense Ministry officials to the civilians and IDF troops interviewed by the Washington Post’s David Ignatius (more on that below), Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss writes.

A similar refrain was heard again on Sunday, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, making the rounds on the Sunday shows, told NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet The Press” that Israel has “no other choice” but to win the Israel-Hamas war.

“There’s no life for us,” Netanyahu said. “There’s no future for us and our neighbors if we allow the axis of terror led by Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and their minions to dominate. We have an alliance for peace on the other side. It includes Israel, United States, the moderate Arab states and the rest of the civilized world. Now it’s a question of who wins. We have to win.”

Netanyahu also appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” to address Israeli ground efforts in Gaza and ongoing hostage negotiations — the latter of which he was reticent to discuss, saying, “I think the less I say about it, the more I increase the chances that it materializes.” Both CNN’s Dana Bash and Welker pressed Netanyahu on growing concerns about the situation around Gaza City’s Al Shifa hospital, which is widely believed to sit atop a Hamas command center. The prime minister said that the IDF had been assisting in civilian evacuation efforts and that attempts to send fuel to the besieged hospital — 300 liters of fuel had been brought in jerrycans and placed at the entrance of the hospital — had been rejected.

Netanyahu’s account was seemingly confirmed by a New York Times report that cited an official from the Hamas-backed Gaza Health Ministry, who said that the hospital director refused to accept the fuel because “taking this fuel would give Israel credit for allowing fuel into Gaza.”

The prime minister shrugged off questions from both Bash and Welker about whether he will accept responsibility for the Oct. 7 attacks. “Did people ask Franklin Roosevelt, after Pearl Harbor, that question? Did people ask George Bush after the surprise attack on September 11? Look, it’s a question that needs to be asked… And I’ve said we’re going to answer all these questions, including me, I’m going to be asked tough questions.”

“There’ll be enough time for that after the war,” Netanyahu said. “Let’s focus on victory. That’s my responsibility.”

Brett McGurk, one of the Biden administration’s top Mideast officials,will head to Israel for meetings tomorrow with Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as part of a multi-country trip focused on the Israel-Hamas war. McGurk will stop first in Brussels for meetings with EU officials regarding the war.

Among the issues likely to come up in this week’s meetings is the question of governance in a post-Hamas Gaza. Last week, we reported that the U.S. and Israel differed in their visions for who would control the Palestinian enclave once Hamas was removed from power, with an Israeli official cautioning that the Palestinian Authority “wants to destroy the Jewish state in stages and politically.” Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said it is critical for the PA, which controls the West Bank, to “play a leading role” in shaping the future of Gaza.

Speaking Sunday to CNN, Netanyahu again rejected PA control in Gaza, voicing skepticism that the government, led by Fatah’s Mahmoud Abbas, could serve as a partner to deradicalize and demilitarize the Gaza Strip: “They teach their children the hatred of Israel, they do ‘pay for slay’” — a reference to the “martyr payments” that terrorists and their families receive for carrying out attacks — “They pay for terrorists, murderers and their families, the more Jews they kill, the more they pay. They refuse, to this day, 36 days after this savagery, to condemn what Hamas did.”

When asked what authority could fill the role, Netanyahu pointed out that the PA already had a chance to rule Gaza and was pushed out, “There has to be a reconstructed civilian authority,” Netanyahu told CNN’s Bash. “There has to be something else. Otherwise we’re just falling into that same rabbit hole and we’re going to have the same result.”

A delegation of legislators was in Israel over the weekend for a visit that included meetings with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, meetings with hostage families and a screening of video of Hamas’ attack. Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS) and John Hoeven (R-ND) and Reps. Michael McCaul (R-TX), Greg Meeks (D-NY), Max Miller (R-OH), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), John James (R-MI) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) traveled with the delegation.