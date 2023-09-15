Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Friday morning, and shana tova to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown this evening. We at Jewish Insider wish you a happy and healthy 5784!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the looming intraparty debate over the Democratic platform regarding Israel, and spotlight Riyadh’s Expo 2030 bid amid the backdrop of talks to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Chaim Bloom, Michele Lowe and Richard Haass.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Harriet Schleifer looks to maintain Jewish unity as new Conference of Presidents chair; Thirty years on, are the Oslo Accords still relevant?; The political lessons of Oslo reverberate on the Israeli right 30 years later.Print the latest edition here.
Three years after Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — and later renewed diplomatic relations with Morocco — ties between the countries are thriving.
Over a million Israelis have visited the UAE since the Accords were signed, with over 200 flights between the countries each week reflecting warm people-to-people relations not seen in Arab countries that previously made peace with the Jewish state. The number of Emiratis visiting Israel, however, falls far short of that. Among the Israelis who have fallen in love with Dubai is one of the country’s biggest pop stars, Omer Adam, who has relocated to the Gulf state and written multiple hit songs about it.
Israeli aid workers arrived in Morocco this week to search for and provide medical care to the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit the North African state. Earlier this year, Israel recognized Western Sahara as Moroccan, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an invitation from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.
Senior ministers and the IDF’s top brass regularly visit Bahrain, stopping at the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet based there. Israel even has a naval officer permanently stationed in Manama.
The Accords have also been a boon for trade, which spiked this year. The massive infrastructure project President Joe Biden announced at the G20 last week, connecting South Asia to the Middle East and Europe through railways and ports, has the potential to keep the momentum going.
However, some diplomatic efforts to bring the countries closer stalled in the last year. The Negev Forum, which brought together the aforementioned countries, plus Egypt and the U.S., has not reconvened its foreign ministers’ summit amid controversy over settlement construction and Israel’s responses to Palestinian terrorism. One Arab diplomat told Jewish Insider in recent weeks that the countries are reticent to give what looks like a reward to the current government in Jerusalem.
Sources in Washington were cautiously optimistic about the Negev Forum’s prospects and said, before the earthquake, that Morocco was considering an October date for hosting the summit. But on Wednesday, Washington’s representative in the Negev Forum dialogue said only that the ministerial meeting will happen “at the right time.”
The anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords coincides this year with the beginning of Rosh Hashanah. On a call yesterday evening with hundreds of rabbis, Biden offered Rosh Hashanah wishes and touted his administration’s national strategy to counter antisemitism and his support for Israel. He also noted his recent pick to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, whom Biden said would make an “outstanding ambassador.”
“Jewish Americans today continue to enrich every part of American life. That’s the message. That’s the message of Rosh Hashanah,” Biden said. “We always have to stay open. I’ve always believed our actions have the power to shift the balance of our faith, our nation and our world for the better.”
After speaking for 10 minutes, Biden left the call and Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden answered questions from the rabbis. Tanden is the administration official responsible for overseeing the implementation of the antisemitism national strategy, and she delivered public remarks on the plan for the first time.
“We are really pleased with how aggressively agencies are taking up the work, but our work with you is so vital to ensure that you ensure that we are maximizing the potential of the strategy,” said Tanden, who started at the White House days after the plan was released in May. More specifically, she pointed to the plan’s approach to fighting antisemitism on college campuses.
“Obviously, there’s been a rising concern on campus on antisemitism, and the strategy really propels action on the part of the part of the [Department of Education] and the Office of Civil Rights to really be aggressive in addressing antisemitism as we look at and investigate other issues of discrimination,” said Tanden, who pointed to a settlement the Department of Education reached with the University of Vermont in April that said the university had not adequately responded to antisemitism on its campus.
dem debates
Democrats anticipate messy debate over Israel in crafting 2024 platform
As the Republican presidential primary heats up, the Democratic Party appears set to avoid a major primary fight in 2024 — meaning that if President Biden is renominated, Democrats will defer divisions within the party over its ideological direction to 2028, when internal debates between moderates and progressives will almost certainly come to a head. But while Biden has secured the support of party leaders from the left and the center in his reelection bid, intraparty factions could still have one opportunity to do battle next year in the writing of the party platform, a wonky exercise that has in recent years played host to major ideological debates, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports. In the last three presidential election cycles, Israel has emerged as an issue that splits the party’s establishment from its left-wing activists.
Start a debate: In a president’s reelection year, the party’s platform usually remains relatively unchanged from four years earlier. The main goal, Democratic activists tell JI, is to avoid controversy and cede control to the president to set the agenda. But that doesn’t mean activists critical of Israel will not take the opportunity to try to force a messy debate over Israel to the forefront, and bring that internal debate to the public.
Committee selection: The committee tasked with drafting the platform will not be named until next year, and Democrats don’t expect any movement until at least the spring. One key question is who will serve on the committee. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison has the final say and is ultimately responsive to the president. But in 2016 and 2020, Democrats included activists from the party’s progressive wing on the committee to placate progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
‘Everybody loses’: According to one former party leader, Democrats’ goal should be simple: “I am sure everything possible will be done so that there’s no fight over it, because everybody agrees that if there’s a fight about Israel, everybody loses,” said Susie Turnbull, a former DNC vice chair.
fair feelers
One side of Saudi normalization to watch for: the Riyadh World Expo 2030 campaign
The campaign to host the 2030 World Expo — the contemporary version of the World’s Fair — is heating up, with the vote set for November. Israel’s vote remains an open question. An Italian delegation came to Jerusalem in late August to make the case for Rome to Foreign Ministry officials, and South Korea has put out feelers in Israel for a vote for Busan to be the host city. The Expo vote decision, which would typically stay within the Foreign Ministry’s purview, climbed further up the ladder to the Prime Minister’s Office, due to the third city campaigning to host Expo 2030 being Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the timing as Israel-Saudi normalization talk heats up, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
Saudi’s pitch: When Saudi Arabia submitted its bid to host the 2030 expo, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the Bureau International des Expositions that it would “coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” in which the prince aims to diversify its economy and open it up to tourists from around the world.
Following in their footsteps?: When the United Arab Emirates announced in 2019 that it would allow Israelis into Expo 2020, it was a major public step toward diplomatic relations between Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem, who would go on to normalize ties the following year. Yet it remains unclear whether Riyadh would allow active Israeli participation if it hosts the Expo in 2030.
Mixed messages: Israeli representatives received an invitation to the Riyadh 2030 launch event in Paris in June, leading to media speculation that Israel planned to support the Saudi bid. However, just days later, the Israelis were turned away at the door from the Paris event hosted by the crown prince and were told they had been removed from the guest list. The event took place on the same day as an IDF anti-terrorism raid in Jenin, which the Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned as “aggression…which led to killing innocent victims.”
hearing roundup
Despite divisions, lawmakers say they seek bipartisan path forward on Iran
This week, members of subcommittees of the House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight committees, joined by eight expert witnesses from outside the government, discussed and debated current U.S. policy toward Iran and potential paths forward toward a more comprehensive Iran strategy. The hearings suggested that, even if Republicans and Democrats do not necessarily all agree on the wisdom of either the Trump or Biden administration’s policies on Iran, they have — at minimum — a stated interest in finding a bipartisan path forward, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Bipartisan benefits: “It’s not as simple as saying it’s either maximum pressure or fall on our sword diplomacy, and I think we would all benefit from thinking about more bipartisan work on this rather than playing the blame game as to whether it was Biden or Trump or whomever,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said in the hearing of the Oversight subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. “This is a critical issue that I hope we… can engage in in a meaningful, bipartisan, collaborative way.”
Multipronged approach: Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who chairs the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, said at his hearing that the U.S. must “[implement] multi-prong[ed] policies targeting Iranian terrorism, missile and drone proliferation, and maximizing support for the efforts of the Iranian people seeking political change and survival. And I know it will be bipartisan that we work together, understanding and recognizing that we are in a conflict we did not choose,” Wilson continued, linking the Iran situation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global authoritarian efforts to oppose democracy and rule of law.
Bonus: At an event at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies headquarters in Washington yesterday, FDD CEO Mark Dubowitz emphasized that FDD “has been very firm” that the influential think tank opposes allowing Saudi Arabia to develop domestic nuclear enrichment capacity. “I fear the administration and the Israelis are going to cave on this question,” Dubowitz said. “There will be some lovely formula, construct about how it will be under American control and supervision,” but ultimately “at some point the Saudis will be a threshold nuclear weapons power.”
podcast playback
Richard Haass: ‘For diplomacy to work, you have to have leaders who are both willing and able to compromise’
On this week’s episode of the JI podcast, Jarrod Bernstein and Rich Goldberg are joined by Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, of which he was previously president for 20 years, and former special envoy for Northern Ireland, for a conversation on America’s role in world affairs, the war in Ukraine, the anniversary of 9/11, Saudi Arabia and Iran.
On American foreign policy practices: “We cannot wash our hands safely of the Middle East. But the alternative to that is not getting too involved… I actually thought that a few years ago, we had reached a pretty good equilibrium in Afghanistan…We had a few thousand Americans, we were no longer involved in combat activities, operations, so American casualties had plummeted. We had thousands of contractors and we had thousands of NATO troops. And again, it wasn’t enough to win the war… But it was enough to keep the government in power and to avoid a Taliban takeover…both administrations, the Trump administration negotiated it, the Biden administration implemented it. It’s enough to make you think that bipartisanship isn’t what it’s often cracked up to be.”
On meeting with controversial world leaders: “As a matter of principle, yeah, I believe it’s fine to meet with Xi Jinping, I believe it’s fine to meet with the president of North Korea, I believe it’s fine to meet with the president of Iran. Again, these are not endorsements, this is simply a recognition that these people are actors with capacity, and they make a difference. That’s why they’re in the U.N. That’s why they’re invited to the G20. You’ve got to take them into account. It was [former Israeli Prime Minister] Yitzhak Rabin who said, ‘you don’t make peace with your friends, you make them with your enemies,’ and that was his justification for sitting down with Yasser Arafat.”
On normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel: “I would say the odds are against it. I mean, we know what the Saudis want, they want a security guarantee and they want a nuclear program. What I don’t know is how unconditional they want the security guarantee and how autonomous they want the nuclear program… Secondly, what the Israelis want is normalization, and what the Americans want is progress on the Palestinian front… It’s not clear to me the Israelis could live with what the United States is going to want. So there’s the question of will this come together? Can we agree with the Saudis on the security side? Can we agree with the Israelis and the Palestinian side? Maybe… So, call me skeptical.”
