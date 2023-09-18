Worthy Reads

🙅‍♀️ Invite Declined: In The Atlantic, Roya Hakakian explains why she won’t be attending an upcoming event with Iranian President Ebrahaim Raisi that is being hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, of which she is a member. “If democracy is to survive the current wave of authoritarianism, Western nations must band together to uphold the rule of law…. Once, America led the establishment of modern democracy as we know it; today, it needs to show that sustaining democracy depends on a collective defense of its laws and judicial decisions. That means exercising an equal commitment to upholding dialogue with our adversaries and ending dialogue with those who are recognized as outlaws. So I do not believe that the Council on Foreign Relations, in this context, can stand to one side and claim that its invitation does not confer endorsement or approval: It does confer legitimacy, by treating this criminal as a reasonable interlocutor. As the philosopher Karl Popper warned: ‘If we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them.’ To invite Raisi to one of our most prestigious venues, to let him sit among us, and to listen courteously to what he has to say would be to let him think he has gotten away with murder. And he would be right.” [TheAtlantic]

✡️ Ford Focus: On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, Ford Foundation President Darren Walker reflects on rising rates of antisemitism. “America’s history is rife with our own version of persecution and pogroms, entangling even those that our familiar stories anoint as heroes. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, for instance, simultaneously defended the ‘freedom of every person to worship God in his own way’ while turning away Jewish asylum seekers through the 1930s. The very ideology that they were fleeing manifested itself again in Charlottesville, where neo-Nazis brandished torches and chanted, ‘Jews will not replace us.’ We can and must do better. We must look to the lessons of history, which affirm — as do the Jewish high holy days this week—that there can be no reconciliation without atonement, no justice without accountability. I feel this obligation acutely as the leader of an institution that protects and promotes democratic values, which also was founded by Henry Ford — an icon of innovation, and industry, and philanthropy, and one of the twentieth century’s most virulent American antisemites.” [FordFoundation]

📓 Notes from the Road: The New York Times’ Jeffrey Gettleman travels to Uman, Ukraine, for the annual pilgrimage to the burial site of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. “Many of the Hasidim who came to Uman came to party. But Uman serves as a testament to something even deeper. Once a year, it becomes a thriving Jewish community in a place where Judaism was virtually wiped out. The fact that one of the world’s biggest Jewish New Year’s celebrations unfolds in Ukraine, the site of some of the Holocaust’s worst atrocities, and in Uman specifically, where the Nazis gunned down a thousand Jewish children and threw their bodies in a pit, illuminates a resilience quite apt for the moment. It is the High Holy Days, after all, a time for joy but also painful remembrance. ‘It adds meaning,’ said Yitzy Gradman, another one of the many New Yorkers who flocked to Uman. ‘The biggest tribute I can give to the people who suffered here is to walk these streets today and say, “We are proud of who we are, and we will never be extinguished.”’ The Uman pilgrimage goes back more than 200 years. It is cemented on Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, who died in Uman in 1810 and was a great-grandson of the man widely considered the founder of Hasidic Judaism.” [NYTimes]

👩 Generally Speaking: The Wall Street Journal’s Dov Lieber and Anat Peled spotlight Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. “Baharav-Miara, a graduate of Tel Aviv University’s law school, began as a little-known public servant, working for 30 years in the Tel Aviv district attorney’s office. She served a short stint as a consultant for a law firm before being launched into the limelight in her current position. She became Israel’s first female attorney general when in 2021 she was appointed by a government packed with Netanyahu rivals. People who work with her describe her as professional, dedicated to her job and unmoved by outside public tension. ‘Pressure is being put on us to bias our professional judgment and violate our duty as gatekeepers,’ she said in a speech at the state prosecutors’ conference in July. ‘I will not be deterred.’…The current government sees her opposition to its landmark legislation as proof that the judicial system needs fixing, saying unelected officials hold too much power to overturn the will of the people. Coalition lawmakers have had her job in their sights. Bills have been proposed that include dividing up the powers of the attorney general and ministerial legal advisers, so that it would be a political rather than a professional appointment, while rendering their legal opinions nonbinding.” [WSJ]

🇮🇱 What’s Next: In the Liberal Patriot, Yair Zivan, a diplomatic advisor to Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, suggests a blueprint for those protesting the Israeli government’s judicial reforms. “Patriotic liberalism must always combine the universal liberal values outlined above with the local national identifying factors. Israel’s liberal camp cannot simply copy and paste an American or European model. We need to create an authentic Jewish and Middle Eastern variety. We have to find a role for Judaism in our liberal identity, we have to find the place for the Arab minority of the country — which makes up 20 percent of the population — in our liberal identity, and we have to find a way to live harmoniously alongside the growing ultra-Orthodox (and non-liberal) population without compromising on our identity or forcing them to compromise on theirs. Those are big challenges.” [LiberalPatriot]