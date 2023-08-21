👋 Good Monday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on efforts to preserve the last standing synagogue in Mosul, Iraq, and interview New York state Assembly candidate Sam Berger. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jared Kushner, Boaz Weinstein and Brian Roberts.

The first GOP presidential primary debate is taking place on Wednesday in Milwaukee, but the clear front-runner for the nomination – former President Donald Trump – is not planning to attend.

That unusual dynamic sets the stage for a debate that amounts to a battle for second place. The debate, airing on Fox News, will be a test for who can emerge as the most credible Trump rival who can woo the party establishment while being acceptable to the dominant MAGA wing of the party, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

There are several plausible candidates for that position: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis still is one of the few Trump alternatives that can coalesce both ideological wings of the party, and can rely on big bucks from an allied super PAC to sustain his effort. But he’s been struggling to articulate a message on the campaign trail, and has been slipping in polls since announcing his candidacy.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is one of the most-liked candidates in the field, and has shown signs of growth in the critical early state of Iowa, boosted by ample early spending from his allies. But his policy portfolio is relatively thin, and he’s benefited from avoiding attacks from rivals that have been trained so far on DeSantis.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley combines executive experience as governor with an approachable campaign presence – and her allies are just beginning to spend big bucks on ads introducing her to early state voters. But if she can’t get traction after the debate, it’s unclear when she’ll be able to make a move.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is the current trendy candidate, given his rise in some polls and dedication to sticking to a populist MAGA-aligned message. But by running as something of a Trump protege, it’s hard to see how he’ll be able to make the most effective case to dethrone the front-running Trump.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence each have factions of support, mainly with Trump-critical Republicans. Christie, in particular, is positioned to have a strong debate performance – and may end up prosecuting the case against DeSantis as much as against Trump. But while Christie could surprise in New Hampshire or Pence could get a fresh wave of media respect, their high negatives with most GOP voters make it near-impossible for them to win the nomination.

Time is running out for any of these wannabe Trump successors to make their mark. If no one has a defining moment out of Milwaukee, the only thing stopping Trump from the GOP nomination are his growing legal troubles.