Worthy Reads

🏢 Master Builder: New York magazine’s Justin Davidson sits down with former Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff, who stepped down from his role in 2021 amid a diagnosis of ALS. “Every time someone sees a show at the Whitney, scans a brain in Columbia’s Greene Science Center, runs a mile at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, buys a saw at the Home Depot in Bronx Terminal Market, watches the Mets play at Citi Field, commutes by subway to Hudson Yards, boards a ferry to Governors Island, or watches the sunset from Brooklyn Bridge Park, that person is animating parts of the city that once existed only as documents on Doctoroff’s desk. His stint in government lasted from 2002 to 2008, surely among the most consequential half-dozen years of any city builder’s term in New York history. He wasn’t, as some have claimed, the 21st-century Robert Moses; he was Moses in a hurry… It was always difficult to separate Doctoroff’s ideas from his personality. Those who opposed him found him high-handed and arrogant; those who joined him thought he was flexible and forward looking. ‘I was prepared not to like Dan at all,’ the urbanist scholar Richard Florida says. ‘My image of him was a Machiavelli in a suit. When I met him, though, I thought, I really like this guy. He’s smart, and he cares about cities. Dan was two steps ahead of his time. When you look at his quote-unquote failures, they’re because he was pushing too much and too far.’” [NYMag]

🦌 Nomads No More: For Smithsonian Magazine, Matti Friedman visits Ein Gev, an archeological site near the Sea of Galilee that 12,000 years ago was a village some experts believe was settled by the ancient Natufians in an era in which most societies were still nomadic. “From Ein Gev, we can see that prehistoric people like our Natufians had to get up every morning to hunt gazelle, haul water, spin thread and grind grains, all while fending off wild animals and burying their 3-year-olds. They had more than enough to do without being forced to perform the ideological labor of their 21st-century descendants. Telling a story about origins and endings is what humans do, but our innate fondness for narrative can get in the way of understanding. We might be better advised to do as [archeologist Leore] Grosman does and simply consider the little we can know of these people from what they left behind. The ancients of Ein Gev hint at a complicated movement toward farming and settlement, one suggesting a relationship between cause and effect that is messier than storytellers tend to want.” [Smithsonian]

🗳️ Pritzker’s Priorities: New York magazine’s Gabriel Debenedetti explores the role that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose state is hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention, will play ahead of next year’s election. “Pritzker was raised largely by an activist mother, Sue Sandel Pritzker, after his father, Donald, who’d been a major political financier, died of a heart attack when J. B. was 7. His mother died only a decade later following a turbulent and protracted fight with alcoholism. In rare quiet moments, Pritzker reminisces about going with her to LGBTQ+ and abortion-rights strategy meetings, door-knocking sessions, marches, and rallies. ‘Just the impression of your mother as somebody who’s carrying the room,’ he recalled, ‘had a big effect on the way I view the world and the idea that I have a responsibility like my mother did.’ Those who know him best occasionally posit that this sense of responsibility explains his lack of preciousness when it comes to using his abundant resources for political causes. He is unapologetic about the political headway his donations and suggestions can make — electing Democrats is important, he says, so he’s doing what he can to help — and though he has yet to decide exactly what form his 2024 spending will take, he’s already been inundated with pitches from committees and super-PACs and from people suggesting he consider funding turnout-juicing projects like abortion referenda on swing-state ballots. Multiple people who’ve talked to him about the coming presidential election independently said that ‘he’ll do whatever it takes’ to keep Trump (or a Trumpist) from winning.” [NYMag]

💥 Beirut Blast: In the Washington Post, Lina Mounzer reflects on the three years since a deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut in Lebanon — the result of improperly stored ammonium nitrate — for which nobody has been held responsible. “Now, three years since the port explosion, the losses are well known: some 220 dead; more than 7,000 injured, many with long-term disabilities; about 70,000 homes destroyed and 300,000 people left homeless. Yet this litany sanitizes the extended horror, leaving out: the rescue and cleanup efforts left to ordinary citizens, the people with destroyed homes who couldn’t access their own money for repairs, the homeless who couldn’t afford to feed themselves, the hospitals that had too little medicine or electricity to treat the wounded, the people viciously beaten and detained during protests demanding justice. It leaves out how, last summer, the rotting grain left in the destroyed silos was left to burn for a month, so that again the city had to witness the sight of smoke pouring from the port. There’s also the severe psychological injury we’ve incurred, traceable through the staggering rise of psychiatric disorders over the past few years. And it leaves out perhaps the most painful truth: that the perpetrators of this atrocity have yet to answer for it.” [WashPost]



🌎 Readiness Review: In The Hill, Eric Mandel suggests that the U.S. is not adequately prepared for the political realignments taking shape in the Middle East. “America seemed unprepared for the Chinese mediation of a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, just as it was clueless about the Arab winter that followed the Arab Spring. For examples of American cluelessness, we can even go back to 1979, when President Jimmy Carter called Iran ‘an island of stability,’ only to have the Islamic Revolution begin a month later. Did the U.S. anticipate the rift between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan? Are we strategizing how to use this to our advantage, or at least to minimize its negative consequences affecting our interest in shared intelligence and the joint anti-missile defense against their common enemy, Iran?” [TheHill]