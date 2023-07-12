Worthy Reads

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Trouble in Paradise: In The New York Times, Tom Friedman opines that the U.S. is beginning to reassess its diplomatic approach to Israel due to the actions of the Netanyahu government. “If you want to get just a whiff of the tension between the U.S. and this Israeli cabinet, spearheaded by extremists, consider that hours after Biden mentioned to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria just how ‘extreme’ some of Netanyahu’s cabinet members were, one of the most extreme of them all, the national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, told Biden to butt out — that ‘Israel is no longer another star in the American flag.’ Nice, eh? According to a 2020 Congressional Research Service report, Israel has received the most U.S. foreign assistance of any country in the world since World War II, at $146 billion, not adjusted for inflation. That’s quite an allowance and one that might have merited a little more respect for the U.S. president from Ben-Gvir, who in his youth was convicted of inciting racism against Arabs. There is a sense of shock today among U.S. diplomats who’ve been dealing with Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and a man of considerable smarts and political talent. They just find it hard to believe that Bibi would allow himself to be led around by the nose by people like Ben-Gvir, would be ready to risk Israel’s relations with America and with global investors and WOULD BE READY TO RISK A CIVIL WAR IN ISRAEL just to stay in power with a group of ciphers and ultranationalists.” [NYTimes]

👀 Oppo Era: Puck’s Teddy Schleifer takes a deep dive into a yearlong opposition research campaign against Peter Thiel. “On some level, the anti-Thiel campaign is at the vanguard of a few new political trends. The first is what you might call Oppo 2.0, a new era in which researchers — savvy with Instagram tags and pittance checks — are cosplaying as journalists and private investigators. At one point in February, a member of [Democratic political operative Peter] Bury’s team attempted to reach out to Ronan Farrow for advice on how to establish trust with a ‘victim.’ (Farrow did not respond to the message.) But the project has also exposed a subterranean tension within modern politics — how much is too much? Do the ends justify the means? Where do we draw the line anymore?” [Puck]

👴 Trump Tactics: Politico’s Natalie Allison deciphers former President Donald Trump’s approach to Iowa in his presidential bid as he snubs some institutions and Republican politicians. “In a more competitive presidential primary, not being on the debate stage or snubbing Gov. Kim Reynolds might matter more. But in this GOP contest, it’s a reflection of Trump’s dominance that he can dismiss them — so far, with seemingly no price to pay. ‘Part of the reason he’s five laps ahead is this how he deals with things,’ said Dave Carney, a Republican strategist based in New Hampshire. ‘He doesn’t play the traditional candidate card. He will not mow a single lawn in New Hampshire this summer — other candidates might.’ Trump sent shockwaves through Iowa GOP circles this week when he posted on social media seemingly attacking Reynolds — who has an 86 percent approval rating among Iowa Republicans — for not endorsing his presidential bid. Reynolds said she is staying neutral in the primary, but in recent months has appeared alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans currently vying for president, while keeping her distance from Trump.” [Politico]

📚 Truth Police: In USA Today, Judy Rakowsky questions whether the U.S. is in danger of following in the footsteps of other countries that have “memory laws” to control the way history is discussed. “In 2015, the right-wing Law and Justice Party came to power [in Poland], channeling desires for national pride and heroes. Three years later, the government implemented a law steeped in grievance over how Poland’s World War II history is described. The 2018 memory law forbids any expression describing complicity by Poland in the Holocaust….The United States does not seem removed from the politicization of memory. The final report released in 2021 of the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission called for a ‘patriotic education’ and supported Donald Trump’s call for a new pro-American curriculum. The report drew sharp criticism from historians. But pitched battles over book bans and acceptable historical narratives taught in schools and universities still rage. [USAToday]



📽️ Casting Call: For CNN, pop culture historian Roy Schwartz reflects on the casting of David Corenswet, an actor whose father is Jewish, in the role of Superman in an upcoming film. “White-looking Ashkenazi Jews like me are about 65% of world Jewry (40% in Israel). Over 30% in the world are Mizrahi, Jews with darker skin from the Middle East and Northern Africa. Others are Sephardi, from Spain, Portugal and other Mediterranean and Balkan countries. Others yet come from Ethiopia, East Asia and elsewhere. American Jews also come from these varied backgrounds, but are consistently underrepresented in the media. Some identify by another race category in addition to or instead of their Jewishness. Since I look White, and in the US I’m often considered White, I enjoy the benefits of White privilege. Whatever obstacles I face in life, prejudice based on my appearance isn’t one of them. But I’m also secular, so I don’t wear Jewish signifiers like a yarmulke, and I don’t have curly hair or a big nose or some other stereotyped feature. Friends who are more visibly Jewish have almost all experienced antisemitic bigotry. So have I, at times when my Jewishness was more evident. We’re only White as long as we’re not obviously Jewish, at which point we’re seen as something else and treated differently. Like Superman and Kent, we’re both, but only one at a time.” [CNN]