After the Knesset passed the first element of the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul yesterday — canceling the reasonableness clause — protests continued late into the night across Israel. Police arrested dozens of demonstrators, and major highways in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem saw scenes of chaos as protestors for hours defied the attempts of police to clear the freeways.
Several petitions have already been filed challenging the law, including by the Israel Bar Association and another by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, calling on the Supreme Court to intervene. Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and other senior justices cut short an official trip to Germany in order to return home and hold a hearing on the petitions.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation hours after the vote, and called for a resumption of talks between the coalition and opposition to reach an agreement on the rest of the planned judicial reforms during the Knesset recess and beyond, until the end of November. Lapid dismissed the proposal as “another lie, whose only purpose is to lower pressure from the Americans and lull the protests to sleep.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement calling the vote “unfortunate,” noting that President Joe Biden “has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible.”
Senior White House officials, speaking in a virtual briefing to the American Jewish community hours after the Knesset passed the legislation, highlighted the close ties between Israel and the United States, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
On Capitol Hill, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), a pro-Israel stalwart who is retiring next year, was one of the first lawmakers to comment on the vote, calling a system of “legitimate” checks and balances “essential in all democracies.” In a follow-up tweet, Cardin wrote, “I implore Netanyahu to support the core values that have enabled Israel to flourish and grow.”
Leading Jewish organizations in the U.S. offered a range of reactions, from concern over growing political discord in Israel to outright criticism of the judicial overhaul measure itself. The Jewish Federations of North America said it is “deeply pained over the growing polarization” that has come as a result of efforts to reform Israel’s judiciary, and called on Israeli officials “to suspend any further unilateral changes to the judicial reforms, and urge all parties to return to negotiations under the auspices of President Herzog.”
AIPAC sent a letter to its members stating that the debate over judicial reform has “exposed many deep political divisions in Israel,” describing the Jewish state as a country “deeply engaged in the civic debate.”
The American Jewish Committee “expressed profound disappointment over the passage of the Reasonableness Standard Law in Israel.”
And the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed that the Israeli government passed the controversial Reasonableness Bill, failing to heed the call of President Herzog and others to reach a compromise rooted in a broad societal consensus.”
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board described an “overwrought media and political narrative” following the vote, describing the legislation as “modest judicial reform that probably won’t make as much difference as either side claims.” The editorial board suggested that “time may demonstrate that the new ‘reasonableness’ law has changed little,” noting that the justices retain “substantial” power to appoint new justices and “can still hear almost any case.”
“In other words,” the WSJ’s editorial board writes, “the judiciary hasn’t really been reformed, and democracy isn’t dying in Israel.”
In a piece headlined “The ground is cracking under Netanyahu’s feet,” the Washington Post’s editorial board suggests that the Israeli prime minister’s efforts to move forward with judicial reform “endangers Israel’s security, further splinters an already badly divided body politic and strains Israel’s relationship with the United States.”
interview
Livni touts normalization, warns of sidelining Palestinian issue
Tzipi Livni, a former Israeli foreign minister, vice prime minister and minister of justice, celebrated the strength of the Abraham Accords in a conversation with Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on the sidelines of the Aspen Security Forum last week, but also warned of the potential consequences of sidelining the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and pushing ahead with judicial overhaul plans.
Bright spot: Livni said, based on recent trips to the United Arab Emirates, that the relationships that followed the 2020 normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel are even stronger than expected. “Most of us used to look at it [through our] shared security interest because of Iran, and this [would be] the reason for reaching [out] and signing normalization,” she said. “But I discovered… that they are speaking about it as warm peace — more than we have with other countries that we have signed peace agreements with in the past.”
Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Livni said that Arab leaders’ decision to de-link normalization with Israel from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “created a really new Middle East.” She said that while she celebrates the changes and hopes that Saudi Arabia and others join as well, she also has concerns about the consequences for Israel of sidelining the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “Even if Gulf states and Arab states decide to change the linkage [of normalization] to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is our responsibility [in Israel] to [address it],” she argued. “It can be an opportunity, if the Saudis will take steps toward Israel [and] Israel will take steps toward the Palestinians — this can be a win-win.”
scoop
Nonprofit security grant acceptance rate falls to 42%, despite funding increase
The application acceptance rate for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program plummeted to under 42% in 2023, as increased funding provided for the program failed to keep pace with a significant increase in application volume, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
By the numbers: A total of 5,257 grant applications were submitted for the 2023 funding cycle, with 2,201 approved for funding, according to an individual familiar with the data. In total, $679 million in funds were requested, with a pool of $305 million available for the year. Allocations for the NSGP, which provides federal funding for nonprofits and religious institutions to improve their security, were released on Friday.
Looking back: The acceptance rate dropped 10 percentage points from 52% in 2022, and also came in below the 46% acceptance rate in 2021. Funding for the program was increased from $250 million to $305 million for 2023, but application volume also surged; 3,470 applications were submitted in 2022, for a total of $447 million in requests.
never again
German politician fundraises in New York to bring Holocaust awareness to Arab nations
The reach of the Abraham Accords is spreading to Germany, where a member of the German Bundestag, inspired by the historic agreements initially signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, is launching a new nonprofit aimed at raising Holocaust awareness in the Arab world, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports.
Big Apple boost: Armin Laschet, vice president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, spent last week in New York raising funds for the new organization. Called the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace and Regional Cooperation, the organization will bring teachers from Arab countries to Germany to learn about the Holocaust, Laschet told eJP during his visit.
Educational endeavor: The idea for the nonprofit came to Laschet soon after the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, he recalled. “I decided to found an organization to make [the Abraham Accords] more known in Germany,” he said, adding that currently, “Germany has an institute that works across party lines to inform the public and politicians about what the Abraham Accords are and ways towards peace in the region.”
Read the full story here and sign up for eJewishPhilanthropy’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
funding feud
Senate’s foreign budget bill sets up clash with the House
The Senate Appropriations Committee approved its version of the 2024 State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs bill last week, setting up a clash with the House over funding for a range of foreign policy programs, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Debates over topline foreign spending levels and whether and to what extent to continue U.S. support for the United Nations and aid to the Palestinians are likely to be some of many disputes in the coming weeks between the Senate and House as they scramble to finalize 2024 government funding ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline. The stark divisions between the House and Senate’s positions on government funding are fueling concerns about a government shutdown this fall.
By the numbers: Where the House bill seeks to cut much of the U.S. funding to the U.N. and the Palestinians and significantly tighten conditions on such aid, the Senate bill maintains the funding, including $75 million for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency and $225 million for aid to the West Bank and Gaza.
Supplemental: Bipartisan Senate Appropriations Committee leaders also announced plans at their meeting last week to seek additional emergency appropriations for State and Foreign Operations, in addition to other budget areas, above the levels agreed to in the debt ceiling agreement between the White House and House Republicans. House Republicans, meanwhile, are aiming for funding levels below those laid out in the debt ceiling deal.
Funding boost: In a victory for Jewish community advocates, the Senate bill includes $2 million — a $500,000 funding increase — for the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, surpassing President Joe Biden’s budget request, as well as language requiring the State Department to present a strategy on avoiding staff shortages in the office. However, the Senate allocation comes in below the House’s $2.5 million allocation for the office.
international effort
ADL brings together seven large Jewish communities for new antisemitism task force
Umbrella organizations representing seven of the largest Jewish communities outside of Israel joined together this week in a new coalition to combat antisemitism: J7, the Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.
The participating countries are: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Argentina and Australia.
Universal experience: The ADL spearheaded the creation of the task force following regular, informal discussions with representatives of these communities about antisemitism and ways to counter it, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told eJP on Monday night, before the J7 was announced. “For years, the ADL has worked with our counterparts, agencies and Jewish communities around the world,” Greenblatt said. “Increasingly… we see in liberal democracies all over the Earth intensifying antisemitism, expanding polarization, deepening division. It felt like as we were talking that there were these shared experiences, a similar socio-political context.”
Read the full story here and sign up for eJewishPhilanthropy’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
