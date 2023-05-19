Worthy Reads

👩 Lipstadt in the Limelight: The New York Times’ Elizabeth Williamson spotlights Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s antisemitism envoy, ahead of the release of the White House’s strategy to combat antisemitism. “The special envoy’s role was created two decades ago, but Dr. Lipstadt, the highest-profile scholar to hold the position, serves a president doing something new: seeking Europe’s help in battling a 2,000-year-old prejudice resurgent in America. In February, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted European special envoys at the White House to advise the United States on a national strategy for combating antisemitism. The move surprised some envoys more accustomed to the United States’ lecturing on the topic. ‘This was an acknowledgment that antisemitism is a serious problem in the U.S. too, and an action plan has to be worked out in order to address it more strategically, not only as a reaction to antisemitic incidents,’ said Felix Klein, a German government commissioner for Jewish life and countering antisemitism, who attended the conference. ‘It’s a much more cooperative approach.’” [NYTimes]

✡️ All About IHRA: In the Washington Examiner, Ken Marcus, the founder and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, makes the case for the Biden administration to include the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in its forthcoming antisemitism strategy. “The IHRA’s definition has been adopted by over 30 nations and more than half of U.S. states. It is the indispensable cornerstone of any meaningful approach to addressing the contemporary forms that antisemitism takes in the U.S. and throughout the world. Embracing the IHRA definition should be easy. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the Biden administration “enthusiastically embraces” it. While some on the far Left have opposed the IHRA definition, the Biden administration would be wise to avoid their counsel. The Biden plan will succeed only if it is demonstrably bipartisan. The IHRA definition is supported by both Democrats and Republicans of every political persuasion. Making the IHRA definition the centerpiece of the Biden plan would signal that Biden intends to address antisemitism on both the Left and the Right. Failure to do so would send a very different signal about his intentions. It would also indicate a basic lack of seriousness.” [WashingtonExaminer]

😠 Not In His Name: In The Hill, Elisha Wiesel decries the effort by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to “weaponize” the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Act to target Israel. “These false charges of genocide against Israel are smears long used by critics who apply classical anti-Semitic tropes to the Jewish state. And they have consequences. These forms of blood libel fan the flames of hatred towards Jews as surely as the medieval claims once did that we murdered Jesus or were killing Christian infants. To utilize my father’s name in such vile accusations is so far beyond the pale that I am staggered by the silence in response. I cannot figure out why some within the progressive movement are so unfailingly obsessed with attacking Israel, to the point that prominent politicians such as Jeremy Corbyn nearly brought Britain’s Labor Party down over it. Why would they do this, when it distracts their energy from causes that are worthy and which they might just win? I remember my father telling me: We have always been hated. The root cause of the conflict is not Israel’s aggression. It is Israel’s existence. It is our existence.” [TheHill]

🇮🇱 Jerusalem of Old: On the occasion of Jerusalem Day, in the Wall Street Journal, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik considers the standing of both Jerusalem and Israel in the world, amid rising global antisemitism. “Those gathered in prayer in Jerusalem know its conflict with its enemies won’t be resolved in the near future and that the ‘wisdom’ offered by much of the world will be of little help. These Jews know that Jew-hate has been part of Jewish history from the beginning — and they’re grateful that they now have a Jewish army to protect them. But what will happen in the long term is beyond question. During the Camp David negotiations of 1978, President Jimmy Carter warned Prime Minister Menachem Begin that the accords were Israel’s last opportunity to achieve peace. Begin replied: ‘Our people lived thousands of years before Camp David and shall continue to exist thousands of years after. . . . There are no last opportunities or chances.’ The endurance of the Jewish people — and the indestructibility of its bond to Jerusalem — is assured.” [WSJ]



😔 Managing Grief: The New York Times’ Sarah Wildman reflects on the recent death of her teenage daughter after a bout with cancer. “In late 2008, toward the end of my pregnancy with Orli, I interviewed the actor Harvey Fierstein, then starring in ‘Hairspray.’ As I made my way through the crowd backstage at the Neil Simon Theater, past cast members and stage managers, hangers-on and well-wishers, Mr. Fierstein caught a glimpse of my belly. ‘Make way!’ he barked, raspily. ‘This woman is carrying the hopes and dreams of her entire family!’ Everyone laughed. I have thought of that moment often in the bewildering, terrible weeks since Orli’s death, at 14. I have thought of how incredibly buoyant I felt, how much anticipation we all seemed to share. I thought of that night when I added woeful words to my vocabulary. My partner, Ian, and I are, in Hebrew, ‘av shakul’ and ‘em shakula’ — a bereaved father and mother. In English the term ‘bereaved’ feels polite, even sanitized. I needed a word as crushing as the experience. We are parents who have seen a future stolen. To raise a child is to assume you will leave that child first, but we have buried our firstborn.” [NYTimes]