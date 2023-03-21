Worthy Reads

📓 A Journalist’s Identity Crisis: In The New Republic, Sam Adler-Bell dives into the life and work of the late journalist Janet Malcolm, whose family fled Nazi-occupied Prague to the U.S. in 1939. “In the United States, Malcolm’s parents changed their name from Wiener to Winn for ‘fear of an anti-Semitism that was not limited to Nazi Germany.’ Malcolm and her younger sister, Marie, didn’t learn they were Jewish until one of them ‘brought home an anti-Semitic slur’ from school. By then, Malcolm notes, the girls had internalized the (milder but still palpable) Jew-hatred of their adopted home, and she ‘resented and hid’ her Jewishness through adolescence. Malcolm’s parents had concealed their Jewishness out of uncertainty about whether they had actually ‘found a refuge’ in New York. ‘By the time they understood that they had,’ Malcolm writes, ‘their children’s imaginative life had been deeply affected by their dread.’” [TheNewRepublic]

✡️ Marking Moments: In Smithsonian Magazine, historian Flora Cassen, author of the book Marking the Jews in Renaissance Italy: Politics, Religion, and the Power of Symbols, shares some of her research into the history of forcing Jews to wear badges, the subject of her Ph.D. “Though the yellow badge has come to symbolize Nazi cruelty, it wasn’t an original idea. For many centuries, communities throughout Europe had forced Jewish residents to mark themselves. In lands under Muslim rule, non-Muslims had been required to wear identifying marks since the Pact of Umar, a ruling attributed to a seventh-century caliph, though scholars believe it originated later. For Jews, these were usually a yellow belt called zunnar or a yellow turban. In Europe, forced markings for Jews and Muslims were introduced by Pope Innocent III at the Fourth Lateran Council in 1215. The pope explained that the markings were a means to prevent Christians from having sex with Jews and Muslims, thereby protecting society from ‘such prohibited intercourse.’ But he didn’t specify how Jews’ or Muslims’ dress had to be different, resulting in various distinguishing signs.” [Smithsonian]

🖊️ Mad About Milton: TheNew Yorker’s Adam Gopnik explores the mark made on America by the late graphic designer Milton Glaser. Glaser’s passion, as his published notebooks reveal, was drawing. “No art director’s work was more influential or instantly identifiable than that of Milton Glaser. The extent of that style, which adorned books and records and movies — and is revealed in a new anthology from Monacelli, courtesy of Steven Heller, Mirko Ilić, and Beth Kleber, titled simply ‘Milton Glaser: Pop’ — is astounding. Glaser was famous as the co-founder and original design director of New York and as a creator of two images that helped define two decades. One was the 1966 poster of Bob Dylan that showed him with snakelike hair blossoming into a skein of rainbows. The other was the 1976 ‘I❤️NY’ logo—which was commissioned by the State of New York but promptly adopted as a local symbol of the city, and, being keyed to the city’s unexpected revival, is the closest thing there has ever been to a logo that changed social history. But Glaser’s real achievement lies in what the book lays out: a breathtaking empire of imagery that encompassed both decades and more.”

👕 Dress Codes: In The New Yorker, Hua Hsu delves into the history and evolution of the J.Crew brand and preppy fashion. “Perhaps because [Ralph] Lauren, like [Arthur] Cinader, was Jewish and Bronx-born, he was alert to the codes and customs that the Greenwich set took for granted. Although sometimes described as more of a stylist than a designer — he had little hands-on experience in the making of clothes — Lauren was, above all, a visionary salesman: he understood how to extract Americana out of American history. His looks alluded to outdoorsmen and boarding-school culture, American frontier myths and even the Indigenous legacies displaced in the name of those myths. The story told by a Lauren jacket — maybe the one worn by Robert Redford in ‘The Great Gatsby,’ or maybe the one worn by Diane Keaton in ‘Annie Hall’ — could dissolve all manner of historical contradictions in a dreamy nostalgia.”[New Yorker]